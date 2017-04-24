John Elway mum on Joe Mixon’s status

Pre-draft press conferences usually don’t result in much useful draft information, given the competitive and secretive nature of the process. On Monday, Broncos executive V.P. of football operations and General Manager John Elway was extra secretive about the team’s assessment of one of the most controversial prospects in the draft class.
After declining to say whether running back Joe Mixon is or isn’t on the team’s draft board, Elway provided this vague assessment of the team’s evaluation of the former Oklahoma running back’s character: “We’re still evaluating that. Obviously, that’s an issue and it’s something that we’re continuing to look at while getting as much background as we can on Joe to see where he may fall for us.”
Elway also provided a general, and generally positive, assessment of the team’s meeting with Mixon.
“We had a good meeting with him,” Elway said. “There’s no question. I didn’t get a chance to spend a lot of time with him, but I had a meeting with him. We went through the whole process and what happened. I’m sure he had been through it several times. But for us to be able to hear it from him, and what happened — we went through all that.”
Whether any of that makes the Broncos more or less likely to pick Mixon remains to be unseen. Unlike other teams, however, the current ownership situation in Denver gives Elway more leeway than other football executives may have. The Broncos currently don’t have a single owner in the classic sense, with a small committee running the franchise until one of the children of Pat Bowlen emerges as ready and able to take over.
“We’re still evaluating that.”
That answered the first question, why would they still be evaluating someone that is off their board?
“we had a good meeting with him” said Elway, while eating a bucket of oats and having his mane combed.
i wouldn’t believe elway or what any other gm says during the week of the draft. mixon’s stock is moving up again and i wouldn’t be surprised if he’s taken on day two of the draft.
Given John Bowlen’s history of domestic violence, avoiding Joe Mixon sounds like a good strategy.
Peyton Manning supposedly did some rude things to a woman in the locker room at Tennessee. Didn’t scare Elway away, and it put another trophy in the Broncos’ trophy case. Elway’s looking for another trophy. When you dig into the background of all the prospects, many are a lot worse than Mixon. Elway is one GM that doesn’t have to get anybody’s approval, and his fan base worships him. If Elway likes Mixon, he’s not going to be afraid of a public backlash. Not all GMs are in Elway’s position to do as they please.
He’ll be a Bronco in tje second round. They need that homerun threat to take pressure off the young QBs and don’t forget…the year they drafted awful Monte Ball was only because rhe Steelers jumped on Laveon Bell before Denver could draft him. Elway won’t forget that. If Mixon is there in round 2 when they pick, he’ll be a Denver Bronco.
tonebones says:
Apr 24, 2017 6:52 PM
Peyton Manning supposedly did some rude things to a woman in the locker room at Tennessee. Didn’t scare Elway away, and it put another trophy in the Broncos’ trophy case.
As usual, completely off the mark with your comment.
Manning had ZERO to do with Donkeys winning that SB
i wouldn’t believe elway or what any other gm says during the week of the draft. mixon’s stock is moving up again and i wouldn’t be surprised if he’s taken on day two of the draft.
I would be surprised! I think he will be gone in round 2 not day 2!
Might be a bad person, or a person who made some terrible drunken mistakes but the tape doesn’t lie. He has similar moves and speed to Zeke Elliott
Best line of the presser was, Elway when asked by a reporter, “Going into the draft, what is Denver’s biggest need?” Elway responded, dead pan “a new GM.” That was good!