Mike Maccagnan: Interest in QBs isn’t referendum on Christian Hackenberg

The Jets used a second-round pick on quarterback Christian Hackenberg last year, but that decision doesn’t appear to have taken quarterbacks off the table for an early pick in this year’s draft.
The Jets have spent time with the top prospects in this year’s class and the sixth pick in the draft leaves them in prime position to add one of them to the roster on Thursday night. General Manager Mike Maccagnan wasn’t tipping his hand in any direction during a press conference on Monday, but he did say that the time the Jets were spending with quarterbacks over the last month was not a sign that they were writing off Hackenberg.
“I know it’s like: If this happens, then this must be the case,” Maccagnan said, via NJ.com. “I don’t think it’s a referendum on one or another player. I think it’s: Until you’re in a position where you feel [good] with where you’re at — and we’re not at that position yet. But we may be. Time will tell.”
Maccagnan’s hardly the first to espouse that philosophy and, as he shared Monday, former Packers G.M. Ron Wolf shared his belief in drafting a quarterback every year while interviewing Maccagnan as a Jets consultant in 2015.
Time will also tell whether the Jets are making the sixth pick or not, of course. They’re reportedly interested in trading down and their spot could move as they try to stockpile picks to reseed a roster that’s in need of help in several spots this offseason.
Hackenberg was a hack in college. He’s more of a camp body, can we stop thinking he has any upside.
If they use the 6th overall pick on a QB, it is a referendum on Christian Hackenberg.
Not a referendum on Hack? He’s right, but what it is is a indirect way if saying your QBs suck, your coaches can’t develop a player to save their lives, and in the 32 years of me being a fan, the Jets will are still be stuck in that idea that getting a wildcard spot is the same as winning a Superbowl.
When have the Jets had a star QB? Ummm….never. So, you’ll never say it, but you need to draft a QB because you’ve got squat. The Jets won’t grab a QB on that first pick and will run another old discount QB out on to the field on their way, if they’re lucky, to another 8-8 season. It is amazing that’s fans put up with this. The Jets have been in rebuild mode since Superbowl 3 and will continue on until woody either dies or he sells the team.
I don’t know why the Jests didn’t wait until the 5th or 6th round to draft him. Were they afraid someone would take him? Lousy scouting.
No GM when asked that question responds with…. Yes, if we draft a quarterback high this year, it’s because we have no faith in last year’s highly drafted qb.
The owner of the Jets said Hack could not throw the ball into the ocean. I would say taking a QB is almost a certainty.
Not that I care but the junk jets have 2 young QB’s pull the trigger on one of them already!!! GO FINS!!!
Hackenberg was a terrible college QB. I can’t think of one instance where a guy was a bad QB in college but good in the pros.
I liked Fitzpatrick but he just can’t get it done. Still not sure he should get Total blame. Kinda like their Romo. too bad they don’t have a Prescott.
Pretty sad when Jets fan is pining away for the good old days when Fitz was the man.
Man, that has got to be flat out depressing.
Newsflash….only Pats fans are allowed to trash my Jets even if we did go up there and end your 14-2 season in 2010 while making GOAT flinch all day. Bills and Fish fans, silence. You have done nothing in playoffs crossing 3 decades.