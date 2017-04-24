Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on April 24, 2017, 7:07 AM EDT

The deadline for the Bills to make a decision on matching the Patriots’ offer for RB Mike Gillislee is on Monday.

Defensive help should be coming the Dolphins’ way during the draft.

Would Michigan TE Jake Butt fit with the Patriots?

Five defensive backs who could wind up being drafted by the Jets.

A look at defensive line prospects that may interest the Ravens.

A preview of the Bengals’ draft strategy at linebacker.

QB Mitchell Trubisky’s high school coach thinks the Browns should take Trubisky.

Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart reminisced about his draft day.

Texans G.M. Rick Smith thinks some of last year’s moves will pay off this year.

The Colts will have some former players involved with their draft events.

Jaguars QB Brandon Allen shared his thoughts on some of the SEC players entering the league this year.

Titans G.M. Jon Robinson had some jokes about mock drafts.

Drafting Terrell Davis was one of the better moves in Broncos history.

A deep cornerback group in the draft is good for the Chiefs.

Contract talks with QB Derek Carr remain on the Raiders’ to-do list.

Some fans are still deciding if they’re moving on from the Chargers.

What can the Cowboys expect from CB Nolan Carroll?

Possible targets for the Giants if they trade up in the draft.

Wide receiver and tight end are areas the Eagles may address in the draft.

Making the case for the Redskins drafting edge rushers.

The history of the third pick in the draft offers some cautionary tales for the Bears.

DT Haloti Ngata’s age could impact the Lions’ draft decisions.

Will the Packers trade down in the first round?

Michigan State DT Malik McDowell might fit in with the Vikings.

Said Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, “Of course, I’ve said this time and again: We aren’t looking for angels. We are looking for guys who are real. We are looking for guys who ultimately will fit into the brotherhood.”

If the Panthers want competition for K Graham Gano, here are a few choices.

A negative take on the start to the Saints’ 2017 schedule.

Downfield receiving threats could be on the Buccaneers’ shopping list.

The Cardinals have had success in the third round of recent drafts.

The Rams may take a dip in the defensive back pool during the draft.

49ers legends Joe Montana and Jerry Rice are getting streets named after them.

The Seahawks might not be looking far for draft help.