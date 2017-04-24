Plenty of teams looking to trade down this week

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 24, 2017, 6:33 AM EDT

The draft boards are set, the visits are all completed.

This is the week for making phone calls, and it appears many teams are willing to make a deal.

According to Peter King of TheMMQB.com, each of the non-Cleveland teams picking in the top seven of this year’s draft are “interested” in trading down.

If the 49ers (second), Bears (third), Jaguars (fourth), Titans (fifth), Jets (sixth) and Chargers (seventh) are all open for business, it could make for a fascinating night, with the potential for a lot of movement.

And with a number of teams looking for quarterbacks (including the Browns, who could come back up from their 12th pick), the potential for deals is heightened.

But there’s also some willingness to move deeper in the draft order.

King mentioned the Giants (23rd) and Texans (25th) as candidates to move up into the teens, with the Ravens (16th) and Titans (18th) willing to move back.

Giants G.M. Jerry Reese has already said he’s looking to move up, and if they believe they can find the correct tackle he may make a deal. The Texans are squarely in the quarterback market, and are probably picking too late in the process to get to the top three passers.