Report: Malcolm Butler trade “less attractive” to Saints

The Saints have shown interest in Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler for some time this offseason and met with him before he signed his restricted free agent tender with New England, but the need to send the 11th overall pick to the Patriots if they signed him to an offer sheet that the Patriots didn’t match was a big obstacle to bringing him to New Orleans.
Now that Butler has signed his tender, the Saints could negotiate different compensation with the Patriots in a trade. The chances of that happening may not be great, however.
Peter King of TheMMQB.com reports that the Saints still have interest, but that the thought of dealing picks for Butler before signing him to a big contract extension “is less attractive than it once seemed.” Per King, the Saints don’t want to deal any of their top three picks (No. 11, No. 32 and No. 42) because they believe they can get immediate contributors at every one of those spots.
The Saints also have a pair of third-round selections, but the Patriots will likely be positioned to get a third-round compensatory pick if Butler leaves as a free agent after the season so they’d likely be looking for more in return in a trade.
Wouldn’t Butler be an “immediate contributor” also?
Got lucky in one SB, got torched in another.
The Saints need to keep all the picks this year. Trade future years but not this year. This is the make/break season for Loomis/Payton and likely Brees’ last hurrah. ALL IN.
I will say this if the saints plan on targeting a CB with the 11th pick it might be smarter to take butler. While the rookie would be on a team friendly deal for 5 seasons butler has proven he can play at this level. I don’t watch college enough to know who’s a good corner and who isn’t however I remember the Browns drafting Justin Gilbert and hearing how good he was only to see him never start a game.
If the Patriots can have Gilmore and Butler together for 1 year, they are going to be tough to beat.
My guess is – if the corner they’re hopin is avil @ 32 is gone then the Butler trade is back on.
Overvalued and due a big contract after one year of (?) performance. Keep the pics NOLA.
Butler is a veteran player who comes up big in big moments. He can play both sides of the field. He doesn’t have the “measurables” of some of the big name CBs, but has more heart and tenacity. Hope the Pats hold on to him.
Saints need every bit of help on defense too
TheDPR says:
Apr 24, 2017 10:04 AM
——
Yes but at a premium price. Getting an immediate contributor on a rookie scale for 4-5 years is better from a team’s perspective.
The Saints need to make this deal! They are one CB away from the Superbowl – he is the missing piece that will garner them 4-6 extra wins next season easy!
Pats in a no-lose situation.
If he stays he will give his best to earn big money on the next contract. If he goes, they get great value.
We got burned by Byrd, Browner, and Fleener as “big” FA accusations. Id be trigger shy also.
You people realize that they would also have to pay Butler right? Much cheaper option to not give up a pick and overspend to retain, a talented CB that is unsigned after this season.
As a Pats fan it’s sort of telling that nobody seems to want Butler. Not even the Pats? (Who gave Butlers extension $ to Gilmore) I’m not sure exactly what to make of it but I have noticed that teams are not exactly beating down the door for Malcolm Butler. I wonder if Butler and his agent have also noticed? It’s all about supply and demand but the demand just doesn’t seem to be there?
1. Draft history shows that CBs taken early very often fail to live up to their draft status.
2. The Saints will have to face Matt Ryan, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston twice in division games. It’s a tall order to ask rookies to shut them down.
Man I hope he stays…..& hopefully a 3-4 year deal can still get done, but if not, he can either be franchised next year OR let go in FA & net is a now 3rd round comp pick that could also be used as trade
Material if beneficial…… I just don’t see how the Patriots can loose no matter how it goes down….. BB sure knows how to build a team for the long haul!!!!!
Go Pats!!!!
chippy/superpatriotsfan says:
Apr 24, 2017 10:05 AM
Got lucky in one SB, got torched in another.
Ah chippy (or should it be wibby now?) no Pats thread is complete without you shooting yourself in the foot. Thanks for once again reminding everyone the Pats have won 2 of the last 3 Super Bowls.
If the Pats end up with Butler, find. Draft a CB this yr and let him walk next yr. I don’t blame the Saints for not wanting to give up #11. I don’t blame the Pats for wanting more than #32. I think the play is the Saints to trade down once or twice, give tbe Pats something in the mid 20’s and get Butler and multiple picks in return
This trade will be almost as bad as the one the Vikings made for Hershel Walker, the only difference is the Cowboys got more than the first round pick.
One player almost never makes a difference and in the case of the Saint’s defense, you can guarantee it wouldn’t be the difference, too many holes, too much to expect.
6ball says:
Apr 24, 2017 10:27 AM
1. Draft history shows that CBs taken early very often fail to live up to their draft status.
2. The Saints will have to face Matt Ryan, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston twice in division games. It’s a tall order to ask rookies to shut them down.
Why wold anyone worry about having four games against Jameis Winston and Cam Newton?
TheDPR
Was Jarius Byrd?
Teams aren’t totally convinced that Malcolm Butler is an elite corner. Butler is going to have to play for the Pats for one more year then the Saints might take him Sean Payton doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who hands away 1st or 2nd round draft picks even if it is to a friend like Belichick.