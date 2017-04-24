Report: Malcolm Butler trade “less attractive” to Saints

The Saints have shown interest in Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler for some time this offseason and met with him before he signed his restricted free agent tender with New England, but the need to send the 11th overall pick to the Patriots if they signed him to an offer sheet that the Patriots didn’t match was a big obstacle to bringing him to New Orleans.
Now that Butler has signed his tender, the Saints could negotiate different compensation with the Patriots in a trade. The chances of that happening may not be great, however.
Peter King of TheMMQB.com reports that the Saints still have interest, but that the thought of dealing picks for Butler before signing him to a big contract extension “is less attractive than it once seemed.” Per King, the Saints don’t want to deal any of their top three picks (No. 11, No. 32 and No. 42) because they believe they can get immediate contributors at every one of those spots.
The Saints also have a pair of third-round selections, but the Patriots will likely be positioned to get a third-round compensatory pick if Butler leaves as a free agent after the season so they’d likely be looking for more in return in a trade.
Wouldn’t Butler be an “immediate contributor” also?
Got lucky in one SB, got torched in another.
The Saints need to keep all the picks this year. Trade future years but not this year. This is the make/break season for Loomis/Payton and likely Brees’ last hurrah. ALL IN.
I will say this if the saints plan on targeting a CB with the 11th pick it might be smarter to take butler. While the rookie would be on a team friendly deal for 5 seasons butler has proven he can play at this level. I don’t watch college enough to know who’s a good corner and who isn’t however I remember the Browns drafting Justin Gilbert and hearing how good he was only to see him never start a game.
If the Patriots can have Gilmore and Butler together for 1 year, they are going to be tough to beat.
My guess is – if the corner they’re hopin is avil @ 32 is gone then the Butler trade is back on.
Overvalued and due a big contract after one year of (?) performance. Keep the pics NOLA.
Butler is a veteran player who comes up big in big moments. He can play both sides of the field. He doesn’t have the “measurables” of some of the big name CBs, but has more heart and tenacity. Hope the Pats hold on to him.
Saints need every bit of help on defense too
TheDPR says:
Apr 24, 2017 10:04 AM
Wouldn’t Butler be an “immediate contributor” also?
——
Yes but at a premium price. Getting an immediate contributor on a rookie scale for 4-5 years is better from a team’s perspective.
The Saints need to make this deal! They are one CB away from the Superbowl – he is the missing piece that will garner them 4-6 extra wins next season easy!
Pats in a no-lose situation.
If he stays he will give his best to earn big money on the next contract. If he goes, they get great value.
We got burned by Byrd, Browner, and Fleener as “big” FA accusations. Id be trigger shy also.
You people realize that they would also have to pay Butler right? Much cheaper option to not give up a pick and overspend to retain, a talented CB that is unsigned after this season.
As a Pats fan it’s sort of telling that nobody seems to want Butler. Not even the Pats? (Who gave Butlers extension $ to Gilmore) I’m not sure exactly what to make of it but I have noticed that teams are not exactly beating down the door for Malcolm Butler. I wonder if Butler and his agent have also noticed? It’s all about supply and demand but the demand just doesn’t seem to be there?
.
1. Draft history shows that CBs taken early very often fail to live up to their draft status.
2. The Saints will have to face Matt Ryan, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston twice in division games. It’s a tall order to ask rookies to shut them down.
.
Man I hope he stays…..& hopefully a 3-4 year deal can still get done, but if not, he can either be franchised next year OR let go in FA & net is a now 3rd round comp pick that could also be used as trade
Material if beneficial…… I just don’t see how the Patriots can loose no matter how it goes down….. BB sure knows how to build a team for the long haul!!!!!
Go Pats!!!!
The Giants Super Bowls are tainted. Eli and Tom Coughlin are proven cheaters.
chippy/superpatriotsfan says:
Apr 24, 2017 10:05 AM
Got lucky in one SB, got torched in another.
+++++++++++++++++
Ah chippy (or should it be wibby now?) no Pats thread is complete without you shooting yourself in the foot. Thanks for once again reminding everyone the Pats have won 2 of the last 3 Super Bowls.
If the Pats end up with Butler, find. Draft a CB this yr and let him walk next yr. I don’t blame the Saints for not wanting to give up #11. I don’t blame the Pats for wanting more than #32. I think the play is the Saints to trade down once or twice, give tbe Pats something in the mid 20’s and get Butler and multiple picks in return
This trade will be almost as bad as the one the Vikings made for Hershel Walker, the only difference is the Cowboys got more than the first round pick.
One player almost never makes a difference and in the case of the Saint’s defense, you can guarantee it wouldn’t be the difference, too many holes, too much to expect.
6ball says:
Apr 24, 2017 10:27 AM
.
1. Draft history shows that CBs taken early very often fail to live up to their draft status.
2. The Saints will have to face Matt Ryan, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston twice in division games. It’s a tall order to ask rookies to shut them down.
—————-
Why wold anyone worry about having four games against Jameis Winston and Cam Newton?
superpatriotsfan
Saints only been in 1 Super Bowl Super Idiot.
TheDPR
Was Jarius Byrd?
Teams aren’t totally convinced that Malcolm Butler is an elite corner. Butler is going to have to play for the Pats for one more year then the Saints might take him Sean Payton doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who hands away 1st or 2nd round draft picks even if it is to a friend like Belichick.
madddogg365 says:
Apr 24, 2017 10:38 AM
superpatriotsfan
Saints only been in 1 Super Bowl Super Idiot.
________
I think he was referring to Malcolm Butler…not the Saints. 🙂
Saints should keep their picks and if they really want Butler….get him next year when he is a free agent. Why pay Butler now and forfeit picks also? too expensive.
Wanna get the best of BB in a deal?
LOL
Maybe Malcolm’s mistake was having a rookie redneck lawyer for an agent. Belichick does not appreciate wasting time with fools who don’t understand the market.
More often than not players the Pats trade away don’t pan out very well in their new home, although they might make more money.
It’s called ‘coaching’.
I love Malcolm, but Belichick was smart in offering 7 million a season. Call it a slap in the face, but that was after starting ONE SEASON. Even GRONK’s extension was around 7 million a season because of injury liability protection. What gets me is the saints saying (according to rappaport), they have a deal in place to make butler a top paid CB. But if you want to pay him that, why not trade us #32 back?! “We feel there is value all over the board.” You also pick at 11 and 45, you can Trade back.
Any CB drafted at 32 will have far more risk than Butler. A Pats fan who would love to see him play it out with a serious chip on his shoulder. He already plays angry so it would be fun to watch.
Chandler Jones only got a second, and is worth more as a player due to his pass rushing ability IMO. And the Cards even got to try him out last season to make sure he works in their system before having to commit to a contract. So there’s no way Butler is worth a 1st based on that. And pick 42 is worth a lot with this years draft class as well.
I like Butler and I think he’s a good corner, but he’s not worth giving up a high pick AND signing to a monster contract with a dump truck full of guaranteed money. Pats can use him this year and have a really strong secondary. Saints can revisit signing him next year when he won’t cost so much.
If the pats get NOs 11, that will convince me BB has special tony robbins hypnotic Jedi mind trick powers.
“believe they can get immediate contributor” is not the same as having a ProBowl (or near ProBowl) caliber performer step in and start playing. As usual, NFL teams overvalue their draft pics. No more than 30-40% of even first round pics end up being a near-every game started even two or three years after being picked (this data was from a Forbes article posted last year – no time to search for it for you right now – sorry). The failure rate is higher than people recognize folks.
chippys lost binky says:
Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM
Ah chippy (or should it be wibby now?) no Pats thread is complete without you shooting yourself in the foot. Thanks for once again reminding everyone the Pats have won 2 of the last 3 Super Bowls.
———————-
Nice to know that you created a screen name dedicated to me. I’m so in your head.
Can’t see Butler staying in NE after Gilmore got the big bucks and can’t see the Pats extending Butler and giving him the big bucks too. In addition I don’t see the Pats tagging him next season. The bottom line is he will be traded sometime before the season starts and probably this week. The most likely candidate is still the Saints.
iberiasaint says:
Apr 24, 2017 10:11 AM
Overvalued and due a big contract after one year of (?) performance. Keep the pics NOLA.
_________________________________
I hope they agree with you. You are both wrong if they do, and I’ll be glad to keep him around. He is a very solid corner who was a bit overmatched by the best receiver in the league until they made some adjustments. He competes. ALWAYS. There may be a few better, but there are a lot that aren’t as good.
In a CB deep draft I wouldnt even think about trading 32 for Butler. I’d rather hold at 32 or pick up draft capital depending on where I think the sweet spot is a CB. If the scouts are worth their salt they should hit on a CB with Butlers talent in this draft and not have to worry about dishing a contract especially with their cap problems.
Scary their FO is/was even considering this proposition.
Sane Patriots fans love Butler, would love to see him stay, but completely understand the business upside of trading him for a good deal.
But I’ll tell you one thing…
If Butler gets dealt for a couple third round picks, you aren’t gonna see a sane Patriots fan in my house. This laptop is going out the window.
Worst case scenario for Pats is they’re stuck with two shutdown corners for a year. But it doesn’t seem fair for the same team to also be out of room for championship banners and be saddled with the expense of more rings. It’s almost like the league is conspiring against our team. We’ll just have to live with it I guess and hope for better times.
The Patriots play the Saints in week 2 in New Orleans. It’s probably a win for the Patriots in any case, but I’d rather see Brady and company pick on some rookie defensive backs in week 2 and have Butler on the defense facing Brees. If we are talking about “going for #6” in 2017, I hope Butler is a Patriot. I also hope they can extend him long term and have Butler covering small receivers and Gilmore on the taller ones with Rowe helping double team. The Saints NOT being interested is great news.
You can’t compare Butler to anyone the Saints might draft with their first 3 picks. The guy has a game winning SB INT. He also shut down OBL.
superpatriotsfan says:
Apr 24, 2017 11:08 AM
chippys lost binky says:
Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM
Ah chippy (or should it be wibby now?)…
———————-
Nice to know that you created a screen name dedicated to me. I’m so in your head.
++++++++++++++++++++
It takes a ‘special’ kind of multi-id troll to proudly out themselves as one yet again. Yours is a sorry little existence but it is entertaining in a sad sort of way to see the jealous venom that consumes you manifesting itself, you just can’t help yourself. I almost feel bad to find it amusing… almost.
I still don’t understand the motivation for signing Gilmore and not just keeping Butler what you basically paid Gilmore. The Pats have no intentions of paying two corners 8 figure salaries. So what was Butler not doing as a CB that Gilmore can? Something is just not right here.
@ chippy
And your screen name (superpatriotsfan) indicates that the whole team is in your head. I mean, it’s only logical right?
I disagree that people are not sold on Butler. I don’t think any reasonable person would argue that Butler isn’t a top 10 CB, at least. It’s the inexperienced, unreasonable agent. Most rookies understand they have to wait 4 yrs to become an UFA and take their big swing. Butler’s agent doesn’t get that concept.
I disagree with the premise that the Saints could just wait and get him for free. If they trade, under the assumption they’re gonna have a deal in place for an extension, he’s their guy. and extensions are always cheaper than UFA signings. There is no guarantee you get him next yr. Maybe other teams offer more. CBs are at a premium. Look at the money Bouye and Gilmour got this yr, and Butler is better than those guys
chippys lost binky says:
Apr 24, 2017 11:59 AM
superpatriotsfan says:
Apr 24, 2017 11:08 AM
chippys lost binky says:
Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM
Ah chippy (or should it be wibby now?)…
———————-
Nice to know that you created a screen name dedicated to me. I’m so in your head.
++++++++++++++++++++
It takes a ‘special’ kind of multi-id troll to proudly out themselves as one yet again. Yours is a sorry little existence but it is entertaining in a sad sort of way to see the jealous venom that consumes you manifesting itself, you just can’t help yourself. I almost feel bad to find it amusing… almost.
——————————-
Big words coming from Mr Detective here. No multiple usernames for me, just this one that is so in your head. Yet again you are having a big day on PFT click bombing any comment that you find unfitting your style of life. Keep up the good work your your Internet points, stay forever alone.
Rumor is that the Pats think Butler gets distracted with personal matters that he allows to effect his prep and play. That is why they did not want to pay him. Let him prove himself this year and see what happens. It is business folks and the Pats are shrewd.
Good. I want the Pats to keep Butler. He knows the defense and is a top 10 corner in a pass happy league.
I think it would be a rare mistake by Belichick to trade him away. Gilmore may be very good but he doesn’t know the Pats defense. It will take half a season for him to get comfortable in it and know what’s expected of him every single play.
With McCourty, Butler and the other vets familiar with the system they can help Gilmore achieve while he’s learning his responsibilities and the playbook. Its risky to put him out there as the #1 corner until he has everything down.
I wouldn’t give anymore than a 2018 4th round pick for Butler.
I know Pats fans don’t want to hear that but it is what it is.
Don’t do it. He’s gonna want a big contract and he’ll pull a hammy leaving the signing ceremony.
“Rumor is that the Pats think Butler gets distracted with personal matters that he allows to effect his prep and play”
I have the Boston sports drone from the homer press on much of the day as I work from a home office and have not heard that mentioned by any of them.
Source?
To those thinking that Butler is not worth a low 1st round pick think again.
He is proven, a draft pick not so much.
He comes from a successful program and will not only add skill but leadership, you rarely get leadership from a draft pick.
To think you can get him cheaper next year, unlikely. You will be competing against other teams for his services, it is bound to cost you much more, particularly if he has a good year.
Either give up the 32 and go get him or expect the Pats to be even better next year with that duo in the defensive backfield.
factschecker says:
Apr 24, 2017 10:27 AM
As a Pats fan it’s sort of telling that nobody seems to want Butler. Not even the Pats? (Who gave Butlers extension $ to Gilmore) I’m not sure exactly what to make of it but I have noticed that teams are not exactly beating down the door for Malcolm Butler. I wonder if Butler and his agent have also noticed? It’s all about supply and demand but the demand just doesn’t seem to be there?
******************************
Its not the supply and demand. Its that the Patriots tendered him at a 1st round level. Thats why nobody else gave him an offer sheet. Now, in order to trade for him, you have to offer more than what the Pats will get a year from now as a compensation pick plus his contract.
superpatriotsfan says:
Apr 24, 2017 10:05 AM
Got lucky in one SB, got torched in another.
—————————————————————–
yep,,and the patriots were embarrassed not once, but twice by the giants in the super bowl. they are lucky they didn’t face them a third time, they want no part of the gmen.
Butler is definitely not worth a 1st round pick; maybe a late 2nd rounder, but only if he is willing to sign at longer term contract.
Butler staying with Pats makes the most sense for both teams. He’s probably not worth the price for New Orleans in light of all their other needs, his age, and the dollars.
For the Pats, with Butler, Gilmore and McCourty, they would have the best defensive backfield in the league, which will improve their pass rush.
The Pats can franchise him or give him the big contract next year if they think he’s worth it. In the mean time they will be sizing their other hand for ring number 6.