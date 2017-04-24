 Skip to content

Report: Trumaine Johnson won’t be traded

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 24, 2017, 10:32 AM EDT
Not every player who is available for trade gets traded.

And at a certain point, the team realizes it can’t reach a deal, and begins the process of rebuilding a bridge.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Rams won’t be dealing cornerback Trumaine Johnson.

The Rams have previously offered up their twice-franchised corner, and after a month or so, acknowledged that a long-term contract was a possibility.

That’s sensible, since having him on the books for one year at $16.7 million is a tough number for any team to swallow. But even if they don’t do a deal, they need to make sure he feels integrated into the team, and putting out word that they’re keeping him seems like part of that process.

And it’s also possible that with Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman available at a more amenable contract, the Rams simply weren’t getting the right kind of offers.

3 Responses to “Report: Trumaine Johnson won’t be traded”
  1. k1joyce says: Apr 24, 2017 10:36 AM

    He is going to be a great fit for Wade Phillips’ system.

  2. blitzinc43 says: Apr 24, 2017 11:25 AM

    As a close friend of the organization I am certain that Trumaine will go elsewhere once he can because he is certainly very unhappy with the way the Rams’ Front Office treats their talent

  3. nathanp2013 says: Apr 24, 2017 12:50 PM

    The inept Rams would rather let him walk next year in FA and get nothing for him.

