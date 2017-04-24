 Skip to content

Saints still talking to Adrian Peterson

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 24, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT
Discussions about free agent running back Adrian Peterson have cooled as the draft approaches, but at least one team remains interested.

The Saints and Peterson are still talking about a contract, Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune reports.

How soon a contract could be agreed upon remains to be seen. The Saints may want to wait and see if a running back they like is available in the draft, which could make them less interested in Peterson. And Peterson may want to see if a team that misses out on its preferred running back gives him a call.

But at a time when other teams aren’t showing a lot of interest in Peterson — or in any of the available veteran running backs, for that matter — the Saints remain interested.

ESPN would surely love to see the Saints sign Peterson, as their first opponent is the Vikings, on Monday Night Football.

7 Responses to “Saints still talking to Adrian Peterson”
  1. blitzinc43 says: Apr 24, 2017 12:08 PM

    As a close friend of the organization it seems as though the longer it takes for Peterson to be signed, the larger the chip on his shoulder will crater. As time goes on, Peterson is more incentivized to prove doubters wrong, which histrionically has led to extremely positive results.

  2. Indybear says: Apr 24, 2017 12:14 PM

    Why? Do they need a fumbler on their team?

  3. patfic5 says: Apr 24, 2017 12:18 PM

    No thanks. We don’t need his fumbles, low YPC, excessive seed distribution (enough fatherless kids now) or cap hit.

  4. drunkinsconnie says: Apr 24, 2017 12:20 PM

    Extremely positive fumbling results. Especially in the biggest games.

  5. Lisa_the_Greek says: Apr 24, 2017 12:21 PM

    What else you got cookin’ down there in New Orleans? Thinking about giving Ray Rice a call too?

  6. Matt from San Diego says: Apr 24, 2017 12:23 PM

    DO IT. I just want to see if Vikings fans Boo him week 1 on MNF.

    I mean, we booed Christian Ponder, who was a genuinely really nice guy, AP isn’t half the man Christian is so I think he should be Booed on general principle.

    Please, make this happen.

  7. whatjusthapped says: Apr 24, 2017 12:32 PM

    The Saints aren’t likely to sign Peterson, period! Much less for the sake of the NFL ratings just so the Saints can beat the Vikings on MNF.

