Saints still talking to Adrian Peterson

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 24, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT

Discussions about free agent running back Adrian Peterson have cooled as the draft approaches, but at least one team remains interested.

The Saints and Peterson are still talking about a contract, Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune reports.

How soon a contract could be agreed upon remains to be seen. The Saints may want to wait and see if a running back they like is available in the draft, which could make them less interested in Peterson. And Peterson may want to see if a team that misses out on its preferred running back gives him a call.

But at a time when other teams aren’t showing a lot of interest in Peterson — or in any of the available veteran running backs, for that matter — the Saints remain interested.

ESPN would surely love to see the Saints sign Peterson, as their first opponent is the Vikings, on Monday Night Football.