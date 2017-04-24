Saints still talking to Adrian Peterson

Discussions about free agent running back Adrian Peterson have cooled as the draft approaches, but at least one team remains interested.
The Saints and Peterson are still talking about a contract, Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune reports.
How soon a contract could be agreed upon remains to be seen. The Saints may want to wait and see if a running back they like is available in the draft, which could make them less interested in Peterson. And Peterson may want to see if a team that misses out on its preferred running back gives him a call.
But at a time when other teams aren’t showing a lot of interest in Peterson — or in any of the available veteran running backs, for that matter — the Saints remain interested.
ESPN would surely love to see the Saints sign Peterson, as their first opponent is the Vikings, on Monday Night Football.
As a close friend of the organization it seems as though the longer it takes for Peterson to be signed, the larger the chip on his shoulder will crater. As time goes on, Peterson is more incentivized to prove doubters wrong, which histrionically has led to extremely positive results.
