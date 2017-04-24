Seahawks G.M.: “Moved past” Richard Sherman trade talks

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 24, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT

While we’re still waiting to see what Marshawn Lynch decides to do, it appears we’ve reached some degree of finality to the Richard Sherman trade talk.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider told reporters today that cornerback Richard Sherman was on hand at the team’s facility for offseason workouts, and that any previous trade talks seem to be over.

“Right now we’ve kind of moved past it,” Schneider said, via Stephen Cohen of SeattlePI.com. “If someone calls and goes crazy with something, we’ll discuss it.”

The Seahawks were upfront about their willingness to part ways with the cornerback throughout, and Schneider left himself some wiggle room.

But given the drama of their relationship over the last year, it will still be interesting to monitor their next moves, specifically if they draft young corners this week.