Seahawks G.M.: “Moved past” Richard Sherman trade talks

While we’re still waiting to see what Marshawn Lynch decides to do, it appears we’ve reached some degree of finality to the Richard Sherman trade talk.
Seahawks General Manager John Schneider told reporters today that cornerback Richard Sherman was on hand at the team’s facility for offseason workouts, and that any previous trade talks seem to be over.
“Right now we’ve kind of moved past it,” Schneider said, via Stephen Cohen of SeattlePI.com. “If someone calls and goes crazy with something, we’ll discuss it.”
The Seahawks were upfront about their willingness to part ways with the cornerback throughout, and Schneider left himself some wiggle room.
But given the drama of their relationship over the last year, it will still be interesting to monitor their next moves, specifically if they draft young corners this week.
Good, glad to hear it. I may be in the minority opinion on this one, but Sherman is extremely important to our defense. He holds people accountable for their assignment, and (when healthy) locks down his entire side of the field.
I moved past it two weeks ago, when it was obvious that the trade price and his current contract were much to high for anything to really happen. Next year will be much more likely to result in a move, given the lack of guaranteed money. A good productive year by Sherman will likely be if it him, so I expect him to do great. Almost like a contract year.
Another story the media blew way out of proportion.
Thanks. Draft a corner opposite of him please
squackduckhawk says:
Apr 24, 2017 2:53 PM
You mean his ‘entire’ third of the field.
With all respect for what Sherman has accomplished on the field, he’s entering the back 9 of his career. The TO factor comes into play when potentially interested teams must consider the media circus distraction of a player that is approaching the declining skill set medial age (30). It’s a buyer’s market, and it’s hard to justify the high cost the Seahawks are hoping to receive. As good as he is, the dude comes with a lot of baggage.
It just is not worth it for Seattle to part with Sherman. The NFL treats late 20’s-30 year olds like senior citizens. A guy who plays hurt, hasn’t missed a game in ages, and loves to win, and is still at top level for his position means more to Seattle than a late 1st or a 2nd round pick this year. Lets face it….the Seahawks haven’t drafted well the past 3 years, so going young when you have missed on majority of your picks isn’t a good thing.
Jackedupboonie : Seattle would have shipped him off if anyone would have met their asking price or close to it. He’s not worth it. That’s the only reason he’s staying.
Richard: Waa, Waa, Trade me, Trade me:
Seahawks: Ok, we’ll try
…
Seahawks: No one wants you enough to offer much tradevalue.
Play out your contract at 14MM/year.
Richard: Waa, Waa
So maybe he’s a pain — he’s still a damn good CB.