Short fight looming over Las Vegas Raiders trademark

Posted by Mike Florio on April 24, 2017, 9:37 AM EDT
Raiders owner Mark Davis had the foresight in 1998 to squat on the LasVegasRaiders.com domain name. Davis did not do the same regarding the trademark rights to his team’s eventual new name. In part because he didn’t have to

Via the Associated Press, several people unaffiliated to the Raiders have filed applications for federal rights to the phrase. The cost for doing so is only $275, but the upside could be much more significant than that.

The upside is highly unlikely, however. At some point, the Raiders will make their move to secure the obvious trademark rights that they own. And those who have forked over $275 will have nothing to show for their roll of the dice.

It wouldn’t have been so simple if someone else had obtained the rights to LasVegasRaiders.com. The Dallas Cowboys still don’t own the rights to Cowboys.com, a domain for which they declined to pay $275,000 several years ago and that was, as of 2012, a male dating site.

It’s currently available, at a minimum offer of $500,000. LasVegasRaiders.com would likely fetch that kind of payment now, if Davis hadn’t spent the $10 or so to get the name back when anyone could have gotten it.

6 Responses to “Short fight looming over Las Vegas Raiders trademark”
  1. joetoronto says: Apr 24, 2017 9:47 AM

    So….there’s no story then?

  2. ketch20too says: Apr 24, 2017 9:57 AM

    So they have planned this move for 20 years.

  3. jbl429 says: Apr 24, 2017 10:08 AM

    But he didn’t fork over a few extra dollars to keep his personal address off the whois information?

  4. jgedgar70 says: Apr 24, 2017 10:09 AM

    It’s nice to know that Mark Davis has been waiting since 1998 for his dad to die so he could move the team to Vegas. Stay classy, Mark…..

  5. itsunclepauley says: Apr 24, 2017 10:20 AM

    What are you talking about? It’s not 1996 — you can’t extort big companies for their domain names anymore — not since the U.S. Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act (ACPA) of 1999.

    The domain would have gone down the same way as the trademark — taken with nothing to show for it.

  6. widerightyouloseagain says: Apr 24, 2017 10:20 AM

    Business people think ahead of the game and have options just in case.

    They don’t think like most of the simple minds here, thank God.

