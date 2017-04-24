Should Myles Garrett be the first overall pick?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 24, 2017, 5:43 AM EDT

A consensus has existed for months that Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett will be the first overall pick in the draft. On Sunday, Hall of Famer Warren Sapp came out strong against that idea.

So what do you think? That's the PFT Live question of the day on the first day of draft week.

Monday’s guests include Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly and Cal quarterback Davis Webb. Last in the week, we’ll have LSU running back Leonard Fournette, North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, Washington receiver John Ross, Alabama tight end O.J. Howard, and LSU safety Jamal Adams.

