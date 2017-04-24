 Skip to content

Steelers pick up the 2018 option for Ryan Shazier

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 24, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT
The Steelers lost one linebacker this offseason, so they’re making sure to hang onto another key part.

According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, Pittsburgh’s picking up the fifth-year option on linebacker Ryan Shazier’s contract.

Shazier has become a key part of their defense, so it was #asexpected that they’d hang onto him.

But after losing Lawrence Timmons to the Dolphins in free agency, having another year of cost-certainty at the position was even more important.

Shazier had 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions last season. He also played in a career-high 13 games last season, missing three with a knee problem.

