Steelers pick up the 2018 option for Ryan Shazier

The Steelers lost one linebacker this offseason, so they’re making sure to hang onto another key part.
According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, Pittsburgh’s picking up the fifth-year option on linebacker Ryan Shazier’s contract.
Shazier has become a key part of their defense, so it was #asexpected that they’d hang onto him.
But after losing Lawrence Timmons to the Dolphins in free agency, having another year of cost-certainty at the position was even more important.
Shazier had 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions last season. He also played in a career-high 13 games last season, missing three with a knee problem.
Another brilliant pick by the Steelers. No one had RS on their first round board, and he’s absolutely lived up to that first round billing. I still laugh at the ‘CJ Mosley was a better pick’ crowd.
crownofthehelmet says:
Apr 24, 2017 4:02 PM
Sort of agree. I believe Green Bay would have taken him had he been there for them.
He played in a career high 13 games last season. Maybe if he learned to tackle properly, he could play a full season some day.
Over rated
Never healthy
Dirty player too