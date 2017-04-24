Still using a crutch, Mike Pouncey had stem-cell procedure

Posted by Mike Florio on April 24, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT

Dolphins center Mike Pouncey continues to have trouble with his hip, as evidenced by one obvious fact: He attended the funeral of former college teammate Aaron Hernandez on Monday while using a crutch.

According to multiple reports, Pouncey had a stem-cell procedure on the injured hip in an effort to accelerate its healing. Pouncey reportedly has had no setbacks.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the procedure was a normal part of the rehab process.

The Dolphins have said Pouncey will be ready by Week One of the 2017 regular season. How far in advance of that he’ll be ready to go remains to be seen.

Pouncey missed 11 regular-season games and a postseason context in 2016. He last appeared in every game of the season in 2016.