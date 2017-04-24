Tim Barnes scheduled to work out for 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 24, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT

The draft is the main attention-getter in the NFL this week, but teams are taking care of business on other fronts with offseason workout programs underway across the league.

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 49ers will have former Rams center Tim Barnes in for a workout on Tuesday. Barnes was released earlier this offseason before the Rams signed former Viking John Sullivan.

Barnes started every game for the Rams over the last two seasons, but the new coaching staff in Los Angeles opted to replace him as part of a series of changes to the line this offseason.

The 49ers have also made moves on their offensive line, including a trade with the Ravens that brought center Jeremy Zuttah to the team. Zuttah’s presence would likely put any 49ers interest in Barnes as a depth option, although any thoughts on that front are likely premature until the 49ers put Barnes through his paces this week.