Tyler Lockett’s expecting to be ready for training camp, or sooner

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 24, 2017, 6:54 AM EDT

When Seahawks wide receiver went down last year after breaking both bones in his lower right leg, teammates were quick to huddle around and offer their support and prayers.

But Lockett himself was fairly calm, despite the traumatic injury.

Lockett told Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times he was always very matter-of-fact about the broken fibula and tibia suffered on Christmas Eve.

“People took it worse than me,’’ Lockett said. “I didn’t care. It didn’t bother me. I mean I’ve had worse than that and I’ve always been taken care of. It’s always worked out for me.

“It didn’t hurt, it didn’t really bother me. It probably bothered other people. I didn’t feel anything. People felt pain more than I did. I was at a good place, like even when they carried me off it never bothered me at all.’’

As a result of that calm (or maybe it was shock), Lockett’s equally positive about his chances for a comeback. He said he expects to be ready for the regular season, even if he’s not sure when he’ll practice again.

“I mean I’m sure I’ll be ready,’’ Lockett said “If I don’t it will be news to me like it’s news to you.’’

Lockett’s still not sure whether he’ll participate in OTAs or whether his return will be pushed back to training camp, but he’s clearly not stressing about it — the same as when he was hurt in the first place.