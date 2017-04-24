Washington linebacker Will Compton signs his tender

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 24, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT

With the window to sign offer sheets with other teams passed, restricted free agents don’t have many choices at this stage.

So most of them go ahead and sign.

Washington’s Will Compton is the latest to take care of the paperwork, signing his today according to John Keim of ESPN.com. RFA running back Chris Thompson signed his Friday.

Compton got the original-round tender of $1.797 million, and wouldn’t have cost another team anything in compensation since he was undrafted.

But with Washington signing Zach Brown, Compton may return to a reserve role.