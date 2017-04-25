2017 Ryan Leaf knows 1998 Ryan Leaf wouldn’t have listened to him

Nineteen years ago, Ryan Leaf became one of the all-time biggest draft busts as the second overall pick of the Chargers. On Tuesday, Leaf talked about what why it went wrong and whether anything could have changed the outcome.
Appearing on PFT Live, Leaf explained that the problem ultimately was him, and that a different team or a different coaching staff or different circumstances wouldn’t have mattered. He added that an unexpected slide on draft day would have made things worse, instead of humbling him.
The situation with Leaf was so bad that he realizes young Ryan Leaf wouldn’t have listened even to the Ryan Leaf of today, despite the sage advice 40-year-old Leaf could impart to his 21-year-old self.
Leaf imparted advice to and shared his experiences with the incoming crop of quarterbacks at the Scouting Combine. I didn’t ask him to tell me which of the prospect reminded 40-year-old Leaf the most of 21-year-old Leaf, but I did ask him to identify which of the quarterbacks impressed him the most.
His answer was Deshaun Watson. To hear him explain that and more, check out the video from his appearance on the show.
Well, hopefully this means Leaf is starting to put his life together for the first time. I hope so. Better late than never.
Like Red in Shawshank Redemption?
“I look back on the way I was then, a young, stupid kid…I wanna talk to him. I wanna try to talk some sense to him — tell him the way things are. But I can’t. That kid’s long gone and this old man is all that’s left. I gotta live with that.”
“Don’t talk to me!!! Knock it off!!”
It’s good to see something good coming out of Leaf’s failed early career. If he makes a career now out of helping young athletes, it won’t have been for naught.
Tvguy22, you sir win with the Shawshank quote.
Why is anyone giving this guy’s waste of oxygen the time of day?? Respect for the MAN for seeming to have his life together for the first time in his 40 years of existence. I just can’t find any sympathy for a man who did all types of drugs, broke into houses, stole, etc etc. Hope his change is sincere, but I’d be wary of giving this guy another 15mins of Fame, and some good coin.
And 2030 Ryan Leaf would like 2017 Ryan Leaf to just stay away from camels from here on out.
One of the most notorious names in sports, certainly American sports at least. Takes a lot of humility to get up and admit there’s no one to blame but yourself. Good for him.