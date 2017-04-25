49ers to induct Tom Rathman into Hall of Fame

Tom Rathman’s 23-year run with the 49ers ended earlier this year. He’ll now permanently be part of the organization.
The 49ers will induct Rathman into the franchise’s Hall of Fame.
“Tom Rathman embodies everything this organization wants in its players, coaches and staff,” 49ers CEO Jed York said in a statement. “Throughout his more than two decades with our team, Tom set a tone for the 49ers both on and off the field. As a player, he was selfless, hard-working and dedicated to bringing his best every single day. Tom coached very much the same way. It was his mission to help every man he coached realize his full potential, as both a player and a man. Tom is family and we are so thrilled to induct him into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame, where he will take his place among the all-time greats in our team’s history.”
The move comes roughly two months after Rathman decided not to remain with the team as part of Kyle Shanahan’s staff.
“I’m not going to be back,” Rathman, a former fullback and running backs coach, said at the time. “I feel like it’s the best for everybody if I just parted and let those guys do their thing and take me out of the equation so that nobody’s uncomfortable. I’m looking to coach running backs and that’s what I want to do. I’m just going to wait for the next opportunity and go for it when it happens.”
“I spent 23 years with the 49ers,” Rathman said in Tuesday’s press release. “I’ve always considered myself a 49er and I always will consider myself a 49er. I’ll take that brand with me wherever I go because that’s who I am. It feels great to be with the guys who are already in the 49ers Hall of Fame. Dating back to Joe Perry, it’s an honor to be associated with the likes of Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott, Roger Craig and Dwight Clark. That’s a lot of history right there. To be able to say that you’re in a fraternity with those guys so to speak, the 49ers Hall of Fame fraternity, says volumes. It’s pretty special.”
Rathman’s 23 years puts him behind only 49ers Hall of Famer in terms of tenure with the team. Edward J. DeBartolo, Jr., the man for whom the Hall of Fame is named, had 24 years with the franchise.
The Great White Hope!
Best of luck Tom!
Rathman never got credit for his receiving skills. One year he was 2nd on the team in receptions behind Rice. Awesome blue chip player.
Good for you Tom! My traditional horrible Packers defense is still sucking their thumb!
Is it Jr. or Sr.? You wrote both.
He’ll be remembered as a Raider
44 Will always be your number Tom.
Well deserved.
Thanks for all you’ve done as a
9er!
Besides the 1985 season when Roger Craig help lead the 49ers to a 15-1 Super Bowl season as a Fullback. Tom Ratham is best 49er FB of All Time and one of the Greatest ever. Great blocking FB,
Receiving FB, and can get you the tough yardage.
Shout out to the University of Nebraska for Recruiting and developing Roger Craig and Tom Ratham. When Bill Walsh got his hands on them 49er magic happened.
Pure beast! Anyone who watched this guy would agree that Tom is worthy of being inducted into the 49er’s HOF. Totally not a NFL HOFer but man this guy was a very important cog on that vaunted 9er’s offense. You younger folks can go You Tube Rathman highlights and go fall in love. Rathman could block, get you that nasty one yard, oh and he could catch passes as well.
I think hall is named after Sr. Not Jr..