A.J. McCarron “at peace with” being in Cincinnati another year

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 25, 2017, 5:56 AM EDT

Bengals backup quarterback A.J. McCarron heard the same chatter everyone else did, and thought there was a decent chance he’d be dealt this offseason.

But upon reporting to offseason conditioning, he’s now accepting the fact that he’s likely to sit behind Andy Dalton for another year and wait for his chance.

“Like I said, as a competitor you want to play. It’s just in you,” he said, via Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I’m a huge competitor, no matter what I’m playing. I’ve always been that way. I want to play. But, like I said, these are the circumstances and it’s something I can’t control. So there’s no reason to really worry about it, think about it, because then it spills over into life outside of football and it could affect your marriage or relationships with people. I don’t want that. I try to keep it; my mindset is football and everything else and just enjoy it. A lot of people wish they could be in my, in any of our shoes, my shoes talking from my point of view, to get paid the amount of money we get paid to play a game. So I love it.

“I’m at peace with it. It is what it is.”

Of course, he’ll probably be far less peaceful if he’s a restricted free agent after next season. Because he spent most of his rookie year on the reserve/non-football injury list with a shoulder problem (not activated until December), he wasn’t credited with an accrued season for free agency. If that stands, he’d be a restricted free agent instead of unrestricted next offseason, giving the Bengals control over his future for an extra year.

He’s filed a motion to have his rookie year count toward the four years you need to be unrestricted, but he said he didn’t expect to hear anything until 2018.

“It’s just something they’re going to fight on their side and I’m going to fight on my side to prove why I shouldn’t have to have another year,” he said. “It is what it is. It’s what the lawyers and all that will fix out. We’ll see what happens.”

Of course, there’s been trade speculation about him already, and some thought he’d be dealt by now. But he’s still in Cincinnati, which may be the case for a year longer than he had planned.