Agent: Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler’s not retiring

When the draft dominoes begin to fall Thursday night, the quarterbacks still looking for work can begin looking for jobs.
And Jay Cutler will apparently be among them.
Cutler’s agent Bus Cook told Adam Schefter of ESPN that his client had no intention to retire.
“Jay wants to play football,” Cook said. “He never has mentioned retirement to me. Jay Cutler, as far as I know, is ready to play and wants to play, and his skill set is as good as any quarterback in the league.”
Of course, the sound of Cook’s phone not ringing has been heard loud and clear since the Bears let Cutler walk out the door.
There’s no question he’s more talented than many of the guys who have jobs playing quarterback. But talent is no longer the question about the 33-year-old Cutler.
He’ll be on a team by October. No GM seems to want him now but when their starter goes down and their backup is stinking up the joint all the sudden Cutler won’t look so bad.
“..his skill set is as good as any quarterback in the league.” Bus Cook either needs to double his dosage, or cut his dosage in half.
No, it’s not.
I can’t believe less than a year ago a team was willing to give up a 1st round pick for Sam Bradford but now Cutler can’t find work.
I don’t understand the hate at all for Jay Cutler. Cutler has been involved as a volunteer, helping youngsters with developmental disabilities through a “Best Buddies” program with Vanderbilt. He has type 1 diabetes and takes insulin shots during the game as well. He’s started the Jay Cutler foundation that helps underprivileged children with diabetes. He’s the best QB the Bears have had statistically and everyone throws shade at him. 208 td’s to 146 ints, 32,467 yards in his career. I hope nothing but the best for Jay. He’s a good player and an even better person.
QB coach material.
Vikings on the line.
“Former Bears quarterback” Jay Cutler?
Did you have to specify that in case we thought you were talking about the bodybuilder Jay Cutler?
Houston.
San Francisco.
Denver.
3 teams that are foolishly sticking to inferior options at QB.
Thank you niners816. Jay is a fine QB. His chronic RBF hurts peoples perception of his talent. I was sad to see him go, but it was time to start building for the future. Whatever future the lowly Bears have.
One thing that won’t change with Cutler is his resting mopey face. Whether retired, starting, eating, breathing, until the end he’ll have a sadz.
In a league where everyone’s PC – Charles Woodson would publicly call out JC as a TO machine.
How bad do you have to be where opposing players will call you out as “Jay’s good to give us the ball a couple of times a game” to the press?
Not only that – then didn’t Cutler call out GB’s secondary before a game and then throw 3 INTs?
THAT’S why his phone isn’t ringing. If the players don’t respect his talent – coaches don’t either.
Neither is Vince Young.