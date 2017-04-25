Agent: Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler’s not retiring

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 25, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT

When the draft dominoes begin to fall Thursday night, the quarterbacks still looking for work can begin looking for jobs.

And Jay Cutler will apparently be among them.

Cutler’s agent Bus Cook told Adam Schefter of ESPN that his client had no intention to retire.

“Jay wants to play football,” Cook said. “He never has mentioned retirement to me. Jay Cutler, as far as I know, is ready to play and wants to play, and his skill set is as good as any quarterback in the league.”

Of course, the sound of Cook’s phone not ringing has been heard loud and clear since the Bears let Cutler walk out the door.

There’s no question he’s more talented than many of the guys who have jobs playing quarterback. But talent is no longer the question about the 33-year-old Cutler.