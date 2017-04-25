 Skip to content

Aqib Talib: “Definitely a relief” to avoid suspension for self-inflicted gunshot

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib’s offseason in 2016 was interrupted when he inadvertently shot himself in the leg in June, but he learned recently that the incident won’t lead to an interruption of his 2017 season.

The league looked into the incident, which didn’t lead to any charges in Dallas, as a possible violation of the league’s personal conduct policy, but opted not to suspend or fine the veteran corner. Talib discussed the league’s decision for the first time on Tuesday.

“Definitely a relief, man,” Talib said, via ESPN.com. “Just glad I could put it behind me and move on to the season and worry about what I really need to be worrying about.”

Talib said that he was worried last year about how he would hold up physically after wounding himself, but he only missed time because of a back injury and didn’t report any trouble with the leg over the course of the season. He returned from that back injury to close out the season on the field and is expected to join Chris Harris as the team’s starting corners again this year.

  1. shayeezy says: Apr 25, 2017 6:09 PM

    shot himself in a strip club, obstructed the investigation that followed, and faces zero consequences. what a joke.

  2. sdcarpetbagger says: Apr 25, 2017 6:11 PM

    Didn’t Plaxico Burress get suspended a year for the same offense and have to do jail time?

  3. soxpatsceltsbruins says: Apr 25, 2017 6:14 PM

    Knowingly deflated his leg AND obstructed the investigation!

    No crime. No problem. Roger that!

  4. PatSwinagain says: Apr 25, 2017 6:25 PM

    I’ll take “Things that advance conspiracy theories” for 400 Alex.

  5. thejetssuck2001 says: Apr 25, 2017 6:27 PM

    “definitely a relief i wasnt a patriot when it happened. i would have been suspended a year” thats the full quote id imagine.

  6. harrisonhits2 says: Apr 25, 2017 6:32 PM

    Corruption runs deep in Roger Goodell’s National Integrity League

