Beyond 2017, status of Bradford and Bridgewater is up in the air

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 25, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

For the 2017 season, Sam Bradford is poised to start at quarterback for the Vikings, while Teddy Bridgewater will be on the roster but may not be medically cleared to play. Beyond 2017, it’s unclear whether either of them is in the Vikings’ plans.

That came out today when both Bradford and Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman talked to the local media as the team conducted offseason workouts.

Bradford said he doesn’t think his agent has had any discussions with the team about a contract. Bradford’s current deal, the two-year, $36 million contract he signed with the Eagles last year before they traded him to Minnesota, expires after the season, so he’s set to be a free agent in 2018.

And Spielman said the team has no timeline on the return of Bridgewater from the devastating knee injury he suffered last year in training camp. Bridgewater’s rookie contract is up after this year as well, if the Vikings don’t pick up his fifth-year option.

So it’s possible that both Bradford and Bridgewater will be free agents in 2018, and the Vikings will be looking for a new quarterback. Perhaps they’ll draft a quarterback this week with the idea that he’ll spend a season sitting and be ready to start next year.