Brian Robison: Opening night against Adrian Peterson will be “electric”

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT

When running back Adrian Peterson was on the Vikings, the defense didn’t tackle him during practices which means defensive end Brian Robison has to reach way back in the memory bank to recall a time when he brought Peterson down.

That came when Robison was playing for the University of Texas against Peterson’s Oklahoma Sooners, but Robison and the rest of the Vikings defenders will get their chance to try their luck against Peterson soon enough. Peterson is joining the Saints and will open the season in Minnesota on a Monday night, which Robison predicts, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, will be an “electric atmosphere.”

It will also be an opportunity to answer a question that was debated while Peterson still played for the Vikings.

“He always said he could run on us, we say he could never run on us … something has to break,” Robison said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The first game of the season is always one that generates a lot of interest and nationally televised games get an extra boost, but Peterson’s decision will push his first game with the Saints well beyond the usual levels of anticipation.