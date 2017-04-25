 Skip to content

Brian Robison: Opening night against Adrian Peterson will be “electric”

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT
When running back Adrian Peterson was on the Vikings, the defense didn’t tackle him during practices which means defensive end Brian Robison has to reach way back in the memory bank to recall a time when he brought Peterson down.

That came when Robison was playing for the University of Texas against Peterson’s Oklahoma Sooners, but Robison and the rest of the Vikings defenders will get their chance to try their luck against Peterson soon enough. Peterson is joining the Saints and will open the season in Minnesota on a Monday night, which Robison predicts, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, will be an “electric atmosphere.”

It will also be an opportunity to answer a question that was debated while Peterson still played for the Vikings.

“He always said he could run on us, we say he could never run on us … something has to break,” Robison said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The first game of the season is always one that generates a lot of interest and nationally televised games get an extra boost, but Peterson’s decision will push his first game with the Saints well beyond the usual levels of anticipation.

  1. 700levelvet says: Apr 25, 2017 12:20 PM

    I doubt it…

  2. jermainewiggins says: Apr 25, 2017 12:20 PM

    Cant wait!
    SKOL!

  3. 26predator says: Apr 25, 2017 12:21 PM

    That will be a much-watch for sure.

    Long way to go, though…

  4. firstand4ever says: Apr 25, 2017 12:26 PM

    AP stat line in week one. 6 carries 35 yards. A lot of hype for a second string back playing caddy to Mark Ingram.

  5. pardonmyjake says: Apr 25, 2017 12:27 PM

    hell half to beat out Mark Ingram first

  6. 250dollarnflowner says: Apr 25, 2017 12:30 PM

    Murray will have more all purpose yards than AP. Meanwhile, green bleh still has receivers running the ball

