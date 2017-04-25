Davis Webb preparing to coach once he’s through with his playing career

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 25, 2017, 9:07 AM EDT

California quarterback Davis Webb has been a popular guy this spring. And it might be because coaches just want to meet with a future peer.

In a story about his study habits by Tom Pelissero of USA Today, Davis revealed that he’s taken several previously unreported visits and workouts, spending time with the Ravens and working out with the Panthers, Buccaneers, and Chargers.

He had previously worked out or visited with the Chiefs, in addition to the Jets, 49ers, and Seahawks.

With all those meetings, he’s accumulated plenty of notes over the past few months, which he hoards as he tries to build upon his base of knowledge.

“When I get into the zone – because I’m focused, I’m determined, I’m driven – yeah, I’m going to come across [like a coach], because it’s important to me,” Webb said. “That’s my job. If it’s not important to you, then something’s wrong with you.

“I want to coach for 40 years. I want to play for 20. It’s what I want to do.”

Webb’s certainly made an impression on teams this offseason with his reputation for work. Some have compared his fascination with preparation to Peyton Manning, and his former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury called him “a sociopath work ethic guy.”

We’ll find out later this week how much of an impression he made during his tour.