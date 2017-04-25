Deshaun Watson: Pick Mitchell Trubisky over me and live with the consequences

The suspense will likely end on Thursday night for the top players in this year’s group of draft-eligible quarterbacks as the first round kicks off and teams start adding rookies to their roster ahead of the 2017 season.
Two of the quarterbacks at the top of that list are North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, neither of whom has established himself as the clear No. 1 choice across the board a couple of days ahead of the draft. Watson was on NFL Network Tuesday and shared his message for any team that might opt for Trubisky over him.
“You’re gonna have to live with the consequences that come with it. That’s how I see it,” Watson said. “I try to stay in my lane. I try not to take the path. I respect Mitch and what he’s done and all the hype he’s getting, but at the same time, my result speaks for itself. I feel like I’ve accomplished everything that I could. I guess if that’s who they’re gonna roll with, so be it.”
Among the biggest differences between the two quarterbacks is experience. Trubisky started for one year in Chapel Hill while Watson led Clemson to two straight national title games to give him a big edge in time as a starter. That is just one of the data points that teams will have to consider and it’s clear what side of the fence Watson believes is the more significant one.
When does a guy that makes a comment like that ever live up to it? … Never
@davexucc
I seem to remember Randy Moss making similar comments after sliding in the draft. He lived up to it.
In regards to Watson’s comments, he doesn’t have enough respect for Trubisky to call him Mitchell.
Personally I think they’re both going to disappoint the teams that draft them, but whatever.
B R U H , you do realize that this is begging to go to the Browns…..
ya whatever Deshaun!
just worry about your own career and not put down your co-draftee!
More like pick either one of these two in the first round and live with the consequences.
davexucc says:
Apr 25, 2017 10:12 AM
Really? I seem to remember Tom Brady telling Robert Kraft that he would not regret drafting him……I’d say he was correct.
They’re both winners …. Mitch has a better arm ….
lol. Everybody trying to copy what Brady told Kraft and Peyton told Polian. It doesnt hold weight when you are copying what others said.
Trubisky sat behind Marquise Williams for 2 years. Marquise Williams is so good, that he was undrafted and is currently a free agent. All this hype is ridiculous. One season of starting is not enough to evaluate a QB.
take him Cleveland ….. look at all the Bama Defenders that are going into the NFL the last two years.
This guy basically played in the National Championship game the last two years against NFL quality Defenses and performed excellent in both games.
what else do you need to see?
Classy, stay away from this clown.
giantsfan29910 says:
Apr 25, 2017 10:31 AM
Tom Brady sat behind Drew Henson, who washed out as an NFL player. What’s your point?
Watson is right. Everyone will see. I’m glad that he is assembling the doubters. Fuel for his fire which I know for a fact runs very deep. He will be the guy that in a couple of years people are saying I can’t believe we passed over him. Write it down. Screen shot this post. Remember it.
Red flags with Kizer and Watson, for sure. Trubisky is probably the best prospect, but with such limited experience, no way he can be a top 10 pick or even a 1st rd pick.
This is why teams fail in the NFL. They do stupid things.
Peyton Manning said it to the Colts. (Draft Leaf over me and I’ll make you pay for it.)
Remember when Jared Zabransky made the comment “teams will be upset that they passed on me” comment? Couldn’t even make it in the CFL. I say just be humble except who picks you and where you get picked and do what you can to better yourself and be productive in the NFL.
I like the moxie. One has to be confident to play QB.
Cam Newton transferred to Auburn because he couldn’t beat out Tim Tebow. Matt Cassel backed up Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart at USC and never started a game until he was in the NFL.
They will both be terrible!!! Watson #1 overall?
