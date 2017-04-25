D’Onta Foreman reveals he lost infant son during last season at Texas

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 25, 2017, 5:54 AM EDT

One of several running backs expected to be selected in this week’s NFL Draft, D’Onta Foreman’s final season at Texas was marred by a personal tragedy.

In an interview with Andrea Kremer for NFL.com, Foreman revealed his young son, D’Onta Jr., died last season after being born prematurely.

D’Onta Jr. was born last September and weighed less than a pound at his birth. He lived less than two months before developing an infection in his intestines while Foreman was in Lubbock the day before Texas’ game with Texas Tech.

“Biggest game of my life,” Foreman said. “Biggest game of my life. There was just something about that game. It was like ‘I’m doing it for my son. I’m leaving it all out here.'”

Foreman rushed for 341 yards and three touchdowns as Texas Tech that day. It’s the third highest rushing total in a game in Texas history.

Afterward, Foreman received the word that his son had passed away.

“I really didn’t know how to feel,” Foreman said. “I was like, ‘no…’ I was driving and I was crying while I was driving. I was crushed, I was so hurt. I felt like something was taken away from me before I even had the chance to experience it.”

Amidst the tragedy, Foreman posted one of the best rushing seasons in Texas history. He became just the second Longhorn running back to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. His 2,028 yards trails only the 2,124 of Ricky Williams set during his Heisman Trophy winning season in 1998. He ranks ninth all-time on Texas’ rushing list despite not becoming a full-time starter until his final season in Austin.

Foreman is likely a second or third day draft pick this week. On a positive note, Foreman and his girlfriend are once again expecting. The new arrival is due on Sept. 16, the same day D’Onta Jr. was born last year.