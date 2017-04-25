How much does Adrian Peterson help the Saints?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 25, 2017, 7:20 AM EDT

From Adrian Peterson’s perspective, signing with the Saints doesn’t make a lot of sense. From the team’s perspecitve, adding a future Hall of Famer makes a lot of sense — if he has gas in the tank and a chip on his shoulder.

But how much will adding Peterson truly help the Saints in 2017? The oddsmakers previously had them at 75-1 underdogs to win the Super Bowl. (Quarterback Drew Brees feels very differently about that; last month, Brees told PFT Live that he believes the Saints are “very close” to winning another championship.)

So here’s an impromptu, seat-of-the-pants, PFT Live question of the day: Are the odds now lower, higher, or the same?

