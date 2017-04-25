Jamaal Charles’ agent reminds teams his client is available

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT

Adrian Peterson has agreed to a deal with the Saints, leaving the free agent market with one less veteran back with the draft getting underway in a couple of days.

One of the remaining unsigned backs is trying to drum up interest in his services as well. Agent David Mulugheta posted a video of client Jamaal Charles doing drills with the caption “its not a matter of “IF” but a matter of “WHEN”! #ComebackSeason.” Charles tore his ACL in October 2015 and returned for three games last year before needing more knee surgery that ended his season.

Charles visited the Seahawks in March, but Seattle opted to sign Eddie Lacy as a free agent instead. There haven’t been any other public expressions of interest in the longtime Chiefs back, which is something that Charles and his agent would obviously like to change.

Showing he’s healthy can’t hurt on that front, but the draft will satisfy the backfield needs of several teams and LeGarrette Blount is another free agent option without Charles’ injury history who could take a job before Charles finds a new home.