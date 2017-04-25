LeGarrette Blount apparently is available, so why doesn’t anyone want him?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 25, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT

Now that Adrian Peterson, who played in three games and rushed for 1.9 yards per carry with no touchdowns, has a new gig in New Orleans, the best available free-agent running back is the guy who led the league in rushing touchdowns a season ago. (He arguably was the best available free-agent running back before Peterson signed.)

LeGarrette Blount, with 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns, became a free agent in early March and has remained on the market since then. With the Patriots adding Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee in free agency, it appears that they’ve moved on from Blount.

The question now is when/if Blount moves on from the Patriots. Previously, it could have been argued that other teams weren’t sniffing around Blount because no one believed he’d actually leave New England. Now, with Blount likely not having a path back to Foxborough even if he wanted one, maybe other teams will begin to do more homework on possibly adding Blount.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media claims that the Giants and Blount have mutual interest. Other teams may get involved too, especially if they don’t get any of the guys they want in the draft.

But then there’s his season in Pittsburgh, which started with a Cheech & Chong incident with Le’Veon Bell and ended in a haze of confusion as the Steelers cut Blount, who then returned to the Patriots and won a Super Bowl.