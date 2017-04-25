Leonard Fournette says football saved his life

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 25, 2017, 8:16 AM EDT

NFL teams look for players with a passion for the game of football, and worry about players who don’t consider the game their top priority. On that score, teams should like LSU running back Leonard Fournette.

Fournette said today on PFT Live that he loves football so much he considers it a literal life-saver. Fournette said that it wasn’t until he got to ninth grade and was good enough to start on the varsity that he started to realize he had a future that many others in his New Orleans neighborhood didn’t have.

“I could have been like any knucklehead out here selling drugs, a criminal or doing whatever. But no, I was on the football field 24/7,” Fournette said.

Fournette certainly sounds like the kind of player NFL teams will love. Asked what it is he wants to do in the NFL, Fournette didn’t hesitate to answer, “Win a Super Bowl.”