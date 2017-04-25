Martavis Bryant conditionally reinstated after drug suspension

Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant has been conditionally reinstated to the NFL after he spent the entire 2016 season suspended for violation’s of the league’s substance abuse policy.
The NFL informed the Steelers today that Bryant may re-join the team, according to General Manager Kevin Colbert.
“We appreciate that he has taken the necessary steps in an effort to get his personal life in order. We also understand this is just the beginning as he works to return to the team and meet all of the conditions of his reinstatement,” Colbert said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Martavis to ensure that he is mentally and physically prepared to contribute to our efforts on the field, while also maintaining the proper balance to keep his life in order off the field.”
Bryant can participate in team meetings and offseason workouts effective immediately. He will be allowed to participate in training camp practices and preseason games provided that he demonstrates before camp that he has made arrangements to continue drug treatment in Pittsburgh.
Before the regular season the NFL will review his progress, and if he has complied with drug treatment he will be fully reinstated for Week One.
Bryant is a big-play wide receiver who showed great promise before failed drug tests cost him the 2016 season. If he’s fully committed to football, he could be a big part of the Steelers’ offense in 2017.
If he can stay on the field, that is trouble for the rest of the AFC…
Good luck man. Stay clean. The Steelers need ya. YOU need ya.
well, lookey there, Pittsburgh gripes about what a hardship it is to not find out about Bryant’s status until after the draft and the league accommodates.
How many other times have other teams had to wait until after the draft?
If Ladarius is healthy and Martavis stays bingless, look out
What an amazing coincidence.
Possibly murder 2 people – build you a statue. Smoke weed… conditionally reinstated. NFL… makes no sense.
Martavis Bryant = Josh Gordon
Goodell sure loves his stealers
What about Aldon Smith?
Bout time. The league is so slow. Welcome back M.B.
Stairway to 7 begins now!
Book it.
Minnesota here we come.
Now all the yinzer’s can tell us how the stillers will get #7 this season. The Patriots organization just chuckles.
This guy is REALLY good. He is a potential 65-yd touchdown on every single play. This news is huge for Pitt’s offense and everyone on it, including Brown and Bell.
24hoursinaday24beersinacase says:
Apr 25, 2017 4:14 PM
What about Aldon Smith?
Aldon Smith isn’t a Steeler
The over/under on how long he keeps his nose clean is 2 and a half pre-season games.
bengals1974 says:
Apr 25, 2017 4:06 PM
If he can stay on the field, that is trouble for the rest of the AFC…
Even if he does stay on the field, Ben can’t get it to him anymore.
Is he still doing Sammy Watkins laundry? Hopefully Sammy let’s him off the hook so he can get back on the practice field. Dude has stone hands.
Seems like pittsburgh is the ‘suspension’ capital of the nfl…..
Steeler fans are going to have to revise their whole list of excuses and imaginary stats.
I’m not a Steelers fan but as a fan of young people turning their lives around to live healthy, happy, and productive lives, I hope this young man is on his way to doing just that.
He should have learned his lesson after the four-game suspension. If he didn’t learn it after this one, his NFL career could go up in smoke.
the alien returns… watch out
The cast off killer B is back! Pittsburgh Welcomes you back.. Again..