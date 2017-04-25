Martavis Bryant’s conditional reinstatement is essentially a full reinstatement

The NFL has granted a conditional reinstatement to Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant. Based on the terms of the conditional reinstatement, it’s no different as a practical matter than a full reinstatement.
Unlike Josh Gordon’s conditional reinstatement of a year ago, which featured a return for training camp and the preseason followed by a four-game suspension to start the regular season, Bryant is back with the team. He can participate in “meetings, conditioning work and similar activities.” He’ll receive full permission to engage in “all preseason activities” as soon as he has made arrangements for ongoing treatment in Pittsburgh, a step that has a perfunctory feel to it.
Ultimately, Bryant will be cleared for the start of the regular season “[b]ased on his compliance and engagement with his program and resources.” Even without that limitation, Bryant would have been required to comply with his treatment and with testing following reinstatement after a banishment of at least one year. Calling the reinstatement conditional simply means that it will be easier for the NFL to pull the plug on his return than it would have been to suspend him again under the procedures of the substance-abuse policy if he had violated any of the terms of his treatment plan.
The best news for Bryant and the Steelers is that the NFL has opted not to drag its feet on his application for reinstatement simply because it can. The league has full power and discretion when it comes to reinstatement a year after banishment, and in multiple past situations there has been a sense that the league has moved to slowly to bring a player back. With Bryant, it seems he has gotten a fair shake. Whether that fair shake extends to Week One depends on his activities going forward — just as it would have if he’d been fully reinstated with no restrictions or limitation or conditions.
Welcome back Martavis! You know what you’ve got to do…step up and take care of your family. WR is off the table in the 1st 3 rounds IMO, bot don’t be surprised if a TE is taken in the first 3 rounds.
The photo shows his common occurrence, a dropped pass.
I believe you mean a “Pittsburgh shake” – exactly how is “fair” when one team gets special treatment? please explain
I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t last the year without failing another test. He didn’t learn his lesson last time nor did he learn from Josh Gordon and others. I don’t wish him to fail a test but until he can show people he’s learned, I’ll be skeptical.
Missing super bowl piece!
How many combined games have Big Ben, Le’Veon Bell, and Martavis Bryant missed due to suspension? Not injury related just suspended by the NFL?
It would be cool if the Steelers actually had an authority figure for a head coach instead of the cheerleader Trip Tomlin ….. who actually SHOULD have been suspended himself for blatant cheating and then blatant lying about his cheating.
“With Bryant, it seems he has gotten a fair shake.”
Can we call it what it is please? Bryant got the Steelers shake. He has it in him to be a difference maker and he has it in him to become a punchline but it’s the jersey he has on him that determined what type of shake he was going to get. Hopefully he keeps his stuff clean.
Moments after that picture was taken the ball was cleanly caught by Julian Edelman.
franklamar17 says:
Apr 25, 2017 4:49 PM
Missing super bowl piece!
WOW! That’s AWESOME!
Guess we missed the announcement he was being traded for a championship caliber defense. Can you post the link?
When is the decision on Josh Gordon coming down? I know it an annual watch going on but he has been living with his trainer and all indications are he is clean.