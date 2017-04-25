Mike Maccagnan has “no problem” taking players off board due to violence

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2017, 7:22 AM EDT

It won’t be long before we know which team is willing to look past the video of Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon punching a woman in the face to draft him to their roster, but we’re getting some idea about where he won’t be winding up.

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff suggested Atlanta was not a landing spot and his Jets counterpart Mike Maccagnan did the same during a Monday press conference. Maccagnan wouldn’t reveal whether Mixon is off the board, but said the Jets don’t take domestic violence lightly and referenced his “personal experience” from Houston when a friend was killed by her husband.

That incident led Maccagnan and his wife to begin working with the One Love foundation to combat domestic violence and Maccagnan explained some of his process for dealing with players with a history of violence.

“We vet this stuff as thoroughly as we can,” Maccagnan said, via the New York Daily News. “We try to make sure we’re accurate in terms of passing our verdict on if we think they’re guilty or bad or whatever. We take that very seriously. In the end, I have no problem whatsoever taking players off the board from that standpoint. I’d rather make sure we focus on players that are good players and ideally good people and good members of our society.”

Some have opined that the Jets would be a good landing spot for Leonard Fournette with the No. 6 overall pick. They may not go that way, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to be because they are waiting to take Mixon later in the process.