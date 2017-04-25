PFT’s one and only money-back-guaranteed mock draft

I’m not a big fan of mock drafts, for a variety of reasons. First, everyone has one — and most have enough versions that, statistically, one of them is destined to seem prescient. Second, it makes no sense to project the picks before free agency, when some needs are addressed and other needs may arise. Third, every mock draft is immediately dubbed the “worst mock draft ever” regardless of how it’s configured.
With all that said, we now do one per year. I get the bulk of the input directly from folks who make their living evaluating players, and I only make a handful of revisions.
We’ve projected only one trade, but for the most part that’s even more of a crapshoot than picking players. (I’ll be watching to see whether the Bengals trade down and still get their projected pick, whether the Titans trade the No. 18 pick to the Seahawks for Richard Sherman, whether any of the teams with aging franchise quarterbacks move up to get a rookie at the position, and whether the Saints eventually send the No. 32 pick back to the Patriots for cornerback Malcolm Butler.)
So here it is. Dismiss it, demean it, disregarded it. It doesn’t matter to me; I can now check the box and move back to real news instead of fake draft boards.
1. Browns: Myles Garrett, defensive end, Texas A&M.
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, defensive end, Stanford.
3. Bears: Jamal Adams, safety, LSU.
4. Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, running back, LSU.
5. Titans (from Rams): Jonathan Allen, defensive lineman, Alabama.
6. Browns (projected trade from Jets): Mitchell Trubisky, quarterback, North Carolina.
7. Chargers: O.J. Howard, tight end, Alabama.
8. Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, running back, Stanford.
9. Bengals: Reuben Foster, linebacker, Alabama.
10. Bills: Marshon Lattimore, cornerback, Ohio State.
11. Saints: Haason Reddick, linebacker, Temple.
12. Jets (projected trade with Browns via Eagles): Marlon Humphrey, cornerback, Alabama.
13. Cardinals: Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Clemson.
14. Eagles (from Vikings): Derek Barnett, defensive end, Tennessee.
15. Colts: Charles Harris, linebacker/defensive end, Missouri.
16. Ravens: Malik Hooker, safety, Ohio State.
17. Washington: Jarrad Davis, linebacker, Florida.
18. Titans: Mike Williams, receiver, Clemson.
19. Buccaneers: Dalvin Cook, running back, Florida State.
20. Broncos: Ryan Ramczyk, tackle, Wisconsin.
21. Lions: Corey Davis, receiver, Western Michigan.
22. Dolphins: Cam Robinson, tackle, Alabama.
23. Giants: David Njoku, tight end, Miami.
24. Raiders: John Ross, receiver, Washington.
25. Texans: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Texas Tech.
26. Seahawks: Garrett Bolles, tackle, Utah
27. Chiefs: Davis Webb, quarterback, Cal.
28. Cowboys: Takkarist McKinley, linebacker, UCLA.
29. Packers: Tim Williams, linebacker, Alabama.
30. Steelers: Jabrill Peppers, safety, Michigan.
31. Falcons: Taco Charlton, defensive end, Michigan.
32. Saints: Adoree Jackson, cornerback, USC.
This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen a naked photo of Belichick.
Not bad, but it makes too much sense, especially in the Top 5. At least one team will reach for a QB before the 6th pick (possibly even trading up to do so)… I just hope it’s not my team.
You actually tried this year what gives
Interesting you have Malik Hooker dropping that far. Otherwise this seems like a pretty logical mock.
This is the worst mock draft in the history of mock drafts
Hard to imagine that the Jets would trade 6 to CLE for Trubisky. They’re really the only real threat to Trubisky falling to 12. If they’re willing to trade the pick then they’re willing to not draft him at all and he might fall to 12. I think more likely, the Browns trade to #6 with Tennessee to jump above NYJ.
Shoot. Meant #5 with Tennessee.
Well, we all know #24 is wrong.
Anyone who thinks that Malik Hooker falls to #18 overall is delusional. Also, having signed a high-priced safety in Free Agency and already having Eric Weddle, why would Ozzie Newsome draft another one in the first round? Makes no sense whatsoever.
Oops. I meant to #16 overall. Hands too big for keyboard.
There is simply no way the Steelers are going to draft a guy who failed a drug test at the Combine.
17. REDSKINS: Jarrad Davis, linebacker, Florida.
You have the Bengals taking a waterholic? I hope not.
Seriously, you realize Miami is moving Tunsil to LT right? And the Jets themselves need a QB? And Reuben Foster peed himself right out of the top 10?
Awful.
PFFFT
Browns could’ve just stayed at #12 and taken Malik Hooker. A great talent that fills a massive need.
This mock draft sucks.
Chargers picking Howard at #7 is where I stopped caring
How about finally announcing the Pat’s got Gillislee yesterday when the Bills declined to match the offer sheet…
Your guesses are just as good as anyone else’s — except for that big hair guy at ESPN whose guesses over the years have repeatedly proven to be worthless.
The only thing that makes no sense to me is the Chargers picking OJ Howard when they just drafted Hunter Henry and still have a year or two left with Antonio Gates. Other than that, this looks solid.
P.S. As a Bears fan, I pray you are right that they will pick Adams.
I guarantee if the first two picks go like that Cleveland trades with the Bears at #3 with the Jags at #4 as the first possible QB takers and the Jets at #6 plus that gives a potential trade down scenario at #5 to the Titans who would move down for picks.. if they want Trubisky that badly it is too risky for them to wait.
Cleveland sends #12 to Bears for #3
Bears also get 33rd pick 52nd pick & 2018 2nd round
It is a Win – Win for both teams
I would bet the Titans don’t pick at #5 or #18.
I’m willing to bet what little money I have in my pocket that Miami will not take Cam Robinson at 22 or any other T for that matter. IF they take an offensive lineman it will be Forrest Lamp. That is the most irresponsible projection I think I’ve ever seen on all these mock drafts.
I’ve seen worse.
And by getting back to “real” news you mean updates on Jay Cutler’s status?
eagles draft a DE with first pick ??
uh, no
No Gareon Conley is a huge miss.
You’re High!
You have the Ravens taking a safety, the one position on the team that they have the most depth and dont need. They just signed Jefferson this offseason, resigned Webb this offseason, and just signed Weddle last season.
The only drama this draft holds for me is how loud and sustained the Goodell booing will be. Hopefully some on site broadcaster adds a boo meter to measure it.
To everyone saying this is a horrible mock draft…
If someone made a mock draft that ends up being 100% accurate, it would look like a terrible mock right draft right now. The draft always ends up being nutty
As long as there are no truly outrageous choices are made (I.E. choices like Myles Garrett falling out of the top 3), there’s really no such thing as a bad mock draft.
Nope Al Davis is dead so the Raiders will not take the fastest player in the combine.
Not the worst thing I’ve seen, but I don’t see Oakland taking a receiver at 24. I have a feeling they’re going defense heavy as they probably should. I’m thinking CB, ILB, DT – at least 2 of those in the first 3 rounds….. But it’s a guess…
No way the Eagles pass on :
Mike Williams
Dalvin Cook
Corey Davis
Gareon Conley
AND John Ross to take a DE instead!
How much time did you spend on this? Oakland had the worst D of all playoff teams, have Coop n Crab, signed Patterson as a FA and you have them taking a WR???
Draft predictions…for when you run out of ambien.
Speed Kills! @#24
So the Jets are going to use a 1st on another Bama CB after the Dee Milliner disaster?
redskins
I cannot see the Seahawks using their first pick on a 25 year old rookie lineman that needs to get stronger. They have plenty of those already.
Detroit doesn’t want the kid from Western Michigan. We tried that once before, taking the home grown WR…Charles Rogers. WOOF!
Chargers taking Howard????? im lost LOL!