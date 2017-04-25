Report: Alabama safety Eddie Jackson has minor surgery

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 25, 2017, 11:55 PM EDT

Just days before the NFL Draft, one of it’s expected selections had a minor surgery.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Alabama safety Eddie Jackson had surgery on Monday to remove a screw from his leg. The screw had been causing discomfort after surgery to repair a broken leg suffered sustained last season. Following the medical recheck for the NFL Combine, Jackson was advised by teams to get the surgery to correct the issue.

Jackson is expected to be able to fully take part in all of a team’s offseason program, including rookie mini-camps which would begin as early as next weekend.

Jackson is one of the top safety prospects in the draft and is projected to be selected early on day two or three of the draft.