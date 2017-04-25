Report: Browns have spoken to teams about moving up from No. 12

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT

In a column for TheMMQB.com on Monday, Peter King reported that seven teams in the top eight of the draft have interest in talking about a trade that would move them down in the draft order.

The only top-eight team not included in that group is the Browns, who have the first overall pick. They also have the No. 12 pick and could be a partner for one of those other teams.

Mike Silver of NFL Media reports that the Browns have had conversations with three teams in the top eight about a trade that would move them further up in the order. Assuming they take Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick, they would presumably be moving back up to get their choice of the draft’s top quarterbacks.

Of that group, North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky has been mentioned most often as the player the Browns would like to add to their offense.

Silver adds that the completion of any trade is likely to happen once a team is on the clock Thursday night as plans may change based on which players have come off the board.