Report: Browns have spoken to teams about moving up from No. 12

In a column for TheMMQB.com on Monday, Peter King reported that seven teams in the top eight of the draft have interest in talking about a trade that would move them down in the draft order.
The only top-eight team not included in that group is the Browns, who have the first overall pick. They also have the No. 12 pick and could be a partner for one of those other teams.
Mike Silver of NFL Media reports that the Browns have had conversations with three teams in the top eight about a trade that would move them further up in the order. Assuming they take Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick, they would presumably be moving back up to get their choice of the draft’s top quarterbacks.
Of that group, North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky has been mentioned most often as the player the Browns would like to add to their offense.
Silver adds that the completion of any trade is likely to happen once a team is on the clock Thursday night as plans may change based on which players have come off the board.
As a life-long Browns fan, I believe moving up from #12 is a mistake. DON’T REACH…. let the draft come to you. Reaching is risky and minimizes the effectiveness of their picks.
Browns never learn.. and this is coming from a Bills fan..
There’s a reason why 7 out 8 teams want out. I’d like to know the reason the Browns are the only team who have apparently not figured it out yet.
I agree is Mitch that good that you need to burn assets to get him? If you want a QB that bad just stand pat and take Watson.. no one will call that a reach and at least your team will believe in the guy.
The Browns will NEVER learn.
Trade 12 for Jimmy G, or A.J. McCarron, or trade down 20 spots. That they prefer to go into camp with Brock Osweiler and a rookie QB is amazingly stupid.
Jimmy G. is far superior to Trubisky and it would only be the twelth instead of another one or two laters and the twelve.
It’s the Brown being the Brown… and no I didn’t forget the “s.”
I think all teams are talking to other teams about both moving up and moving down (gotta be prepared for any scenario).
And even if they are moving up, it doesn’t mean it’s for Trubisky or another QB.
I still stand by my opinion that CLE will not be drafting a QB in round 1 or with pick 33.
Jimmy maybe…..AJ no way…….I’d rather go to campe with Brock & Kessler than McCarron
McCarron is better than any QB in this draft and knows Hue’s offense….but your not getting him for less than the 12th pick.
How about #12 & #33 for Bengals #9 and McCarron?
They’re not trading up for Trubisky, they’re trading up for Adams.
I hope my Bears take the Browns for a kings’ ransom and trade down. The difference between 3 and 12 is so minimal in this draft that unless there is a single guy you are absolutely in love with at 3 then anyone else is a reach.
I’m sure I’m about to get lambasted for this comment, but I really would make the trade for Garoppolo. He played extremely well in limited duty. He’s ready and would make Cleveland competitive, immediately. Give New England whatever they want. The Browns have an awful lot of picks and a decent nucleus. Okay folks, let me have it.