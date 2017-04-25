 Skip to content

Report: Gareon Conley accused of sexual assault in Cleveland

Posted by Mike Florio on April 25, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT
Getty Images

The unnamed player facing an accusation of sexual assault in Cleveland has been named. According to TMZ, the first-round prospect is Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley.

Conley strongly denies the accusations.

Per TMZ, a police report explains that a 23-year-old woman said Conley raped her in the bathroom of a suite at the Westin Hotel in Cleveland. The police report reportedly explains that the alleged victim claims she met Conley in an elevator, and that he asked her to have a “foursome.” The alleged victim claims she declined to participate but agreed to watch as others had group sex.

In the initial report regarding the incident, which didn’t name Conley, lawyer Kevin Spellacy called the accusation “ludicrous and ridiculous,” and argued that “this young lady is an opportunist and it’s actually despicable.”

According to TMZ, two of Conley’s friends told police nothing happened between him and the woman.

Conley supposedly is willing to be interviewed after the draft. If, however, he’s not cleared by police before the draft, his stock could plummet. At least one team that was considering taking Conley in the first round has told PFT that, if this cloud remains as of Thursday night, the team won’t be able to select him.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Rumor Mill, Top Stories
29 Responses to “Report: Gareon Conley accused of sexual assault in Cleveland”
  1. waynefontesismyfather says: Apr 25, 2017 1:45 PM

    Whoops!

  2. zackattack006 says: Apr 25, 2017 1:46 PM

    He will fall to the Dolphins… LMAO!

  3. terripet says: Apr 25, 2017 1:46 PM

    These people have to be the stupidest people they know there gonna be drafted and still they screw it up

  4. returntoexcellence says: Apr 25, 2017 1:47 PM

    Body cams… not just for police anymore

  5. kenberthiaume says: Apr 25, 2017 1:47 PM

    so sad. What is the truth?

  6. steelerfaninok says: Apr 25, 2017 1:48 PM

    Uh huh… “but I agreed to watch the others”

  7. Kapodaco says: Apr 25, 2017 1:49 PM

    “Yeah! Good for the news to withhold information until everything’s been confirmed!”

    Three hours later…

    TMZ WITH ON REPORT WITH THIS B-R-E-A-K-I-N-G NEWS BULLETIN!!!!!

  8. Kingmj4891 says: Apr 25, 2017 1:49 PM

    That a 23-year-old woman just looking for some $$$$. If the story was true Conley would already have been arrested.

  9. youdrivemenutseagles says: Apr 25, 2017 1:51 PM

    Wow. Interesting timing.🙄

  10. bullcharger says: Apr 25, 2017 1:52 PM

    So during the most important time of his burgeoning career to stay out of trouble, Gareon Conley invited a stranger he met in an elevator back to his room for a foursome. What could go wrong?

  11. bird2urmother says: Apr 25, 2017 1:52 PM

    Sounds like a gold digging female that doesn’t want to work for her money and just wants a hand out. That being said, players need to be smarter and not put themselves in that situation. If he had 3 other ladies with him, it doesn’t seem like he would have to rape the 4th. Best of luck to him.

  12. stillabengalsfan says: Apr 25, 2017 1:53 PM

    Sorry, don’t believe her for a second. Who gets raped while watching an orgy? And why not report it immediately? Unfortunately for Gareon, this will mostl likely take a toll on what should have been the best night of his life.

  13. murraysons says: Apr 25, 2017 1:55 PM

    I swear, if I was one of these first round guys, I would lock myself up in my basement for a week leading up to the draft. Don’t go out, don’t see anyone, just sit and wait for draft day.

  14. truninerfan49 says: Apr 25, 2017 1:55 PM

    I obviously don’t know what happened, but that chicks story seems a little fishy.

  15. Sharksman says: Apr 25, 2017 1:55 PM

    so we meet in a elevator and I say hey baby want to have a fousome ? and you say no i will just watch…you cant make this stuff up
    sounds like penthouse letters lol

  16. nard100 says: Apr 25, 2017 1:55 PM

    Whether it is true or not, it is just dumb to be getting mixed up with strange women just before the biggest moment of your life. Now he might not even be drafted at all.

  17. unbiasednfltruth says: Apr 25, 2017 1:55 PM

    The problem is most mocks I have seen have him in the 2nd round

  18. fsstnotch says: Apr 25, 2017 1:56 PM

    she meets him in the elevator of the hotel and agrees to WATCH him have a threesome? Clearly her decision making skills are above par! All she had to do was wait a week to file the complaint and take the likely settlement to just go away.

  19. cosmicconvoy says: Apr 25, 2017 1:56 PM

    This should be easy to prove or disprove if others were present. Get everyone to give a statement.

  20. chrisk61 says: Apr 25, 2017 1:57 PM

    72 hrs before the draft

    obviously he was wearing one of those huge watches that looks like they are worth $10,000

    but which are fake, don’t have an internal mechanism and thus don’t tell time

    because this 1st round caliber moron didn’t seem to know the draft was 3 days away

  21. dusthtyrhothdes says: Apr 25, 2017 1:57 PM

    What a dummmmmm arse, sorry about your choice you jackwagon, you just pissed away millions, how about stay out of trouble, dont do drugs, don’t engage in foresomes unless its golf until after you get paid, wow what another clown from the urban meyer factory…

  22. jm91rs says: Apr 25, 2017 1:58 PM

    If agents were smarter they would rent an amazing pent house type of mansion. All of their draft eligible players would be locked inside. There would be metal detectors and anyone that came to visit would sign waivers and leave phones at the door. Whether the report is true or not, these players are too dumb to be left alone.

  23. steelerfaninok says: Apr 25, 2017 1:58 PM

    No I’m not that kinda girl! Can I watch though?

  24. 23tarheel23 says: Apr 25, 2017 1:58 PM

    Same thing happened to la’el Collins. I’m not passing up on a talent like Conley, even if I have to throw a 7th round pick at him.

  25. vtsquirm says: Apr 25, 2017 2:00 PM

    Almost same thing as Lael Collins

  26. jsm08 says: Apr 25, 2017 2:00 PM

    This is the society we live in now. Guilty until proven innocent.

    I wish TMZ would follow congress around.

  27. alaric411 says: Apr 25, 2017 2:01 PM

    Some advice for high draft picks this week. Stay at home and watch TV until the draft is over.

  28. redlikethepig says: Apr 25, 2017 2:02 PM

    We’d like to give you millions of dollars … all you have to do is stay out of trouble for the next 3 months. *Benny Hill theme here*

  29. tylawspick6 says: Apr 25, 2017 2:04 PM

    In the 1st rd, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Conley, the Ohio State University.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!