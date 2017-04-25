Report: Gareon Conley won’t attend draft

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT

Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley was among the players the NFL announced as draft attendees this year, but a report that he’s named in a police report regarding an allegation of sexual assault appears to have changed his plans.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Conley will not be in Philadelphia for this week’s event.

Conley has been widely projected to be a first-round pick over the last couple of months, but the allegation reported by TMZ is likely to have an impact on where he winds up going. Conley’s lawyer has called the allegations “ludicrous and ridiculous” and Conley has not been charged with any crime, but there’s a recent example that doesn’t bode well for Conley.

Offensive lineman La’El Collins was expected to be a high pick a couple of years ago, but went undrafted after he was not cleared of involvement in the murder of an ex-girlfriend. Collins signed with the Cowboys after eventually being cleared.

Conley could be cleared of any wrongdoing between now and Thursday, but anything short of that could lead to a drop that Conley apparently wants to avoid reacting to in front of cameras.