Saints declare Adrian Peterson “an excellent fit” on field, locker room

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 25, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT

The Saints made it official Tuesday, announcing their two-year contract with running back Adrian Peterson.

And while he’s coming in as the backup to Mark Ingram and on a reasonably modest contract, the Saints set the bar pretty high for him on his way in the door.

“We are excited to welcome Adrian to the New Orleans Saints,” coach Sean Payton said in a release. “It’s rare and unique to have the opportunity to add a Hall of Fame player to your roster. His career has been top-notch and speaks for itself. We think he will be an excellent fit in our locker room and in our offense. We look forward to the opportunity later this spring to work with him on the field along with the rest of our team.”

Payton has always been able to make use of multiple backs, and it will be fascinating to see how they’re able to use Ingram and Peterson together.

When Peterson has been well, he’s been one of the best backs in the history of the game. But he’s been healthy one season in the last three, and wasn’t terribly productive last year (averaging 1.9 yards per carry). And he’s never exactly been in a job-sharing role, so it will be interesting to see how Peterson and Ingram handle it.