Scouting Combine incident kept Reuben Foster from being invited to draft

Posted by Mike Florio on April 25, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

The Ultimate Reality Show’s ultimate reality show relies in large part on players choosing to show up and serve as live props for the boos-and-bear-hugs bonanza. And with plenty of players passing on attending the draft, it makes sense for the league to not make a habit of excluding prospects from the proceedings.

According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster won’t be attending the draft not because he declined the invitation but the league declined to invite him. The decision arose from the Scouting Combine incident that resulted in Foster being sent home following an altercation with a hospital worker.

In hindsight, it’s probably good that Foster won’t be there. Given the news that he provided a dilute sample at the Scouting Combine, triggering a positive substance-abuse test, it’s unclear how long he would have been in the green room.

PFT’s 2017 Worst Mock Draft Ever has Foster’s slide ending at No. 9, with the Bengals.