Seahawks still waiting for Raiders, Marshawn Lynch to reach an agreement

It was reported more than a week ago that the Raiders and running back Marshawn Lynch had reached an agreement on a contract. Currently, they still haven’t.

And it’s clear that the delay is coming from the Raiders and Lynch, not from the Seahawks. During a recent pre-draft press conference, Seattle G.M. John Schneider made it clear that the team that currently holds Lynch’s rights is waiting for word from his possible next team.

“They’re still talking,” Schneider said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “The steps after that were to be that if they came to an agreement, [Raiders G.M.] Reggie [McKenzie] and I would discuss a form of compensation.”

Schneider realizes that the Raiders hope to resolve this thing soon, one way or the other.

“I would think Reggie would want to go into the draft knowing that they have another runner or not,” Schneider said.

It’s unclear what the Seahawks want, or what the Raiders would give, to send Lynch to Oakland. Seattle has no other clear suitors for Lynch, and if he continues to sit on the reserve-retired list, they’ll get nothing for him.

Likewise, if he shows up out of the blue in Seattle, with his $9 million salary hitting the books, the Seahawks likely would release him sooner than later.