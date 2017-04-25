Sidney Jones’ doctors target a possible September return to action

Posted by Mike Florio on April 25, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

Washington cornerback Sidney Jones got very bad news last month, when he tore an Achilles tendon while conducting his Pro Day workout. He’s continuing to get good news about his prognosis.

Medical reports have been sent to all teams regarding the status of the injury following surgery to repair the tendon. According to information submitted by Dr. Robert Anderson and Dr. Ed Khalfayan, Jones will be fully recovered in as soon as four months and as long as six. This could put Jones back on the field in September.

Jones recently expressed optimism about a September return during a visit to PFT Live. It’s one thing for the player to express that kind of optimism; it’s quite another for multiple physicians to do so.

A report from Dr. Anderson indicates that the surgical site has “completely healed” only four weeks after the procedure, and that he has initiated range of motion exercises.

Jones was regarded as a first-round prospect before the injury. The possibility that he’ll play in 2017 could help him move back in that direction.