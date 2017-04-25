Steelers have no information on Martavis Bryant reinstatement

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 25, 2017, 4:59 AM EDT

Despite several reports that Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant would soon be reinstated from his league-imposed suspension, the team knows nothing about it.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said the team hasn’t heard anything from the league about Bryant’s status.

“We have not gotten word on Martavis Bryant,” Colbert said. “We have no information. We have no idea if we’ll get information [before the draft] or not. We have to operate under the assumption that, until he is here, he is not here.”

Bryant has shown a lot of promise as a big-play threat, but he was suspended for the entire 2016 season because of multiple failed drug tests. If the Steelers aren’t going to find out until after the draft whether they’ll get Bryant back this year, they may feel they need to draft a receiver, just in case they don’t get Bryant back.