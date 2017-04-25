Steelers have no information on Martavis Bryant reinstatement

Despite several reports that Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant would soon be reinstated from his league-imposed suspension, the team knows nothing about it.
Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said the team hasn’t heard anything from the league about Bryant’s status.
“We have not gotten word on Martavis Bryant,” Colbert said. “We have no information. We have no idea if we’ll get information [before the draft] or not. We have to operate under the assumption that, until he is here, he is not here.”
Bryant has shown a lot of promise as a big-play threat, but he was suspended for the entire 2016 season because of multiple failed drug tests. If the Steelers aren’t going to find out until after the draft whether they’ll get Bryant back this year, they may feel they need to draft a receiver, just in case they don’t get Bryant back.
Not surprising with a goodell run office
I don’t understand what the league is doing on this issue. There are no reports that Martavis has done anything else wrong, he appears to have stayed out of trouble, and he has worked hard. He met with the NFL about his reinstatement. And yet, the NFL says/does nothing. No wonder the NFLPA and many players can’t stand the NFL for some of their policies. Martavis has been punished and if he has stayed clean and out of trouble and followed the NFL rules, then let him get back to the team and resume his career.
Why is the league digging in their heels on this issue? These guys like smoking marijuana. There’s even evidence that it helps them with pain management. We already have a law enforcement apparatus in America, probably the best in the world. Leave law enforcement to them please. Especially concerning a law that isn’t enforced the same across all 50 states.
Typical of Gooddell’s bias against the Steelers. There’s absolutely no reason that we should still be waiting for this decision, this close to the draft. We should have had an answer by now.
The NFL is again doing the Steelers a disservice (after the four straight prime-time games and playing again on Christmas Day this year), by seemingly not rendering a decision on Bryant before the draft.
Bryant was suspended all of last season, and by all accounts has complied with the terms of that suspension. Now here it is, two days before the draft, and still no word from the league on his status for this season? This would be unfair to any team, not just the Steelers, as they prepare for the draft. the NFL needs to give the Steelers a ruling before Thursday.
He was suspended for ingesting a plant that grows out of the ground, what a joke.
On par with Josh Gordon’s last season. Nothing here. Move along.
They will wait until the steelers waste a draft pick on a WR and Bryant will be reinstated immediately.. the league tries to be as disruptive as possible.
Gooodell is an embarrassment to the NFL and to the United States of America. This man is a disgrace to the nation.
Goodell is one of the rank hypocrites of the world. All of his phony reminiscing and platitudes about Dan Rooney after his passing, and then screwing the Steelers with a Christmas Day game two years running after saying that would not happen, and a continued silence on Martavis Bryant’s reinstatement with just two days before the draft.
keiselsbeard says:
Apr 25, 2017 7:12 AM
Typical of Gooddell’s bias against the Steelers.
————————————————–
When it comes to Pittsburgh Goodell is biased alright but it doesn’t fall into the “against” category. This has nothing to do with the Steelers. Bryant is in the Smith, Gregory, Gordon et al hole. The league feels it has been embarrassed enough by self indulgent players and we can blame the media for that. It’s not like we really care. All we want is to see the best players on the field. If they aren’t hurting anyone off of it then it makes little difference to us. Too bad the league doesn’t understand that
The league is biased against the Steelers? Lol, good one. Steelers fans laughed when Josh Gordon had to wait and wait and wait. Sit tight!
MB should of already been reinstated. Just another reason to try and screw the Steelers. Fire Goodell, the NFL has spiraled down since he’s been commissioner.
I love the Steelers but this isn’t a “Steelers issue”. This is a problem that needs to be addressed by the competition committee and a timeline needs to be in place for all players suspended for a season. Clearly this is an issue of fair/unfair competition as it effects how a team may approach the draft.
It seems to me easy to fix. If you are out for the year, when the season concludes you need to file reinstatement paperwork and submit a final sample. When the league calendar year ends in early March, you are reinstated barring any violations. This fixes the issue for teams draft plans and for the players who may be facing free agency.
There’s no reason Goodell can’t make a ruling one way or the other before the draft, or at least give an update on Bryant’s status.
Mediocre on his best day. Terrible hands and lousy route runner. They really don’t need him.