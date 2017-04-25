T.J. Lang expects to be ready for camp after having offseason surgery

The Lions made an early splash in free agency when they signed guard T.J. Lang away from the Packers to assist them in their quest to finish above Green Bay in the NFC North.
Their desire to add Lang wasn’t slowed by the fact that he needed a pair of surgeries after the Packers’ season ended with a playoff loss to the Falcons. Lang had operations on his foot and hip and provided an update on his recovery Tuesday.
Lang will be an observer as the Lions go through their offseason workouts and organized team activities, but said that he is a little ahead of the initial recovery schedule. That leaves Lang on track to be ready to go for training camp this summer and for the start of his first season with the team as well.
When Lang is healthy enough to get back on the field, he’ll join an offense that he said is working toward a more consistent running game. Lang and new right tackle Rick Wagner are part of that effort and we’ll see if a new running back is on the draft shopping list this week.
Geriatric Lang. You’ll regret this signing Detroit.
T.J. was a class player on and off the field.
Very sorry to see him go, but I’m very happy he got his payday and I wish him a speedy recovery.
To the Lions fans, you guys stole a very good player from us and he’ll be a great addition to your locker room.
Looking forward to a spirited battle between our teams for the NFC North title that might just come down to week 17.
Good luck.
We wish TJ nothing but the best and a giant of a season (except when playing Green Bay)!
Signed,
Packers fans everywhere
30million dollars… for a guard. The Lions are the Lions are the Lions.
TJ, On behalf of most Packers fans, I want to apologize for the way TT low balled you and let you walk. In my opinion, many fans were shocked and appalled the way you were allowed to walk away. This is one decision that the majority of Packers fans would not support. Thank you for your time and service to GB and I want to wish you all the best going forward.
bhuettl says:
Apr 25, 2017 1:30 PM
—-
He isn’t reading this bro.
If any Packers fans think they should have matched Detroits offer, $30million for an over 30 year old guard with a degenerative hip condition and a history of lower leg issues, you’re just lucky Ted Thompson is in charge and not you.