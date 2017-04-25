T.J. Lang expects to be ready for camp after having offseason surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT

The Lions made an early splash in free agency when they signed guard T.J. Lang away from the Packers to assist them in their quest to finish above Green Bay in the NFC North.

Their desire to add Lang wasn’t slowed by the fact that he needed a pair of surgeries after the Packers’ season ended with a playoff loss to the Falcons. Lang had operations on his foot and hip and provided an update on his recovery Tuesday.

Lang will be an observer as the Lions go through their offseason workouts and organized team activities, but said that he is a little ahead of the initial recovery schedule. That leaves Lang on track to be ready to go for training camp this summer and for the start of his first season with the team as well.

When Lang is healthy enough to get back on the field, he’ll join an offense that he said is working toward a more consistent running game. Lang and new right tackle Rick Wagner are part of that effort and we’ll see if a new running back is on the draft shopping list this week.