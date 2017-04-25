T.J. Lang expects to be ready for camp after having offseason surgery

The Lions made an early splash in free agency when they signed guard T.J. Lang away from the Packers to assist them in their quest to finish above Green Bay in the NFC North.
Their desire to add Lang wasn’t slowed by the fact that he needed a pair of surgeries after the Packers’ season ended with a playoff loss to the Falcons. Lang had operations on his foot and hip and provided an update on his recovery Tuesday.
Lang will be an observer as the Lions go through their offseason workouts and organized team activities, but said that he is a little ahead of the initial recovery schedule. That leaves Lang on track to be ready to go for training camp this summer and for the start of his first season with the team as well.
When Lang is healthy enough to get back on the field, he’ll join an offense that he said is working toward a more consistent running game. Lang and new right tackle Rick Wagner are part of that effort and we’ll see if a new running back is on the draft shopping list this week.
Geriatric Lang. You’ll regret this signing Detroit.
T.J. was a class player on and off the field.
Very sorry to see him go, but I’m very happy he got his payday and I wish him a speedy recovery.
To the Lions fans, you guys stole a very good player from us and he’ll be a great addition to your locker room.
Looking forward to a spirited battle between our teams for the NFC North title that might just come down to week 17.
Good luck.
We wish TJ nothing but the best and a giant of a season (except when playing Green Bay)!
Signed,
Packers fans everywhere
30million dollars… for a guard. The Lions are the Lions are the Lions.
TJ, On behalf of most Packers fans, I want to apologize for the way TT low balled you and let you walk. In my opinion, many fans were shocked and appalled the way you were allowed to walk away. This is one decision that the majority of Packers fans would not support. Thank you for your time and service to GB and I want to wish you all the best going forward.
—-
He isn’t reading this bro.
If any Packers fans think they should have matched Detroits offer, $30million for an over 30 year old guard with a degenerative hip condition and a history of lower leg issues, you’re just lucky Ted Thompson is in charge and not you.
If the Lions draft well, they may just have enough to overrun the Packers.
.. and boy won’t that be amusing??!!
I wonder if the Cheeseheads will keep handing out free passes then?
I love how people address comments TO the player as if the player reads comments…
Glad he is part of Detroit now! Now go win NFC North Crown Lions and prove the haters wrong!
– lions fans all over the world
________________
As if you have ANY idea what was offered?
People complain how TT doesn’t pay guys like Lang, but forget he sets players up for that Payday, because when they extensions from GB are signed until they are 29 or just barely 30.
Then players like Greg Jennings and Lang before they hit the dreaded “30” can get their 10 million a season, while GB used up 75-90% of their prime.
Mike Wahle, and Marco Riveria – enough said.
– lions fans all over the world
———————-
Both of them?
Decisions like this makes Ted Thompson turd Thompson!
Mike Wahle, and Marco Riveria – enough said.
===
Mike Wahle.. 2005 All-Pro……….
aarons444 says:
Apr 25, 2017 3:59 PM
Wahle, Carolina signed him to a five-year deal worth about $25 million. One pro bowl for 25 million – good weather
aarons444 says:
Mike Wahle.. 2005 All-Pro……
________________
Whom then was released two years later in the middle of his five year contract after being, one of the most sought after FAs the off-season, he was signed.
Its better to get rid of someone one year early… than 2 years too late, you tend to be on the hookf or more money, especially when players are looking for as much money as possible as they ride out the end of their NFL Career.
It happens EVERY season in the NFL, you need to take one step back at times to take two forward.
2004 Packers WITH Wahle & Rivera –
10-6
Division Champs
5th points, 3rd yards
2005 Packers WITHOUT Wahle & Rivera –
4-12
22nd points, 18th yards
.. if you want to prove Ted was right to let Lang walk, these are NOT the two guys to try it with. Try Daryn College or Scott Wells.
Thanks again, Green Bay!
I expect a significant drop in the dedication of Packer players going forward, after the way TJ and the other starting lineman was treated. They played hurt. They sacrificed their body for GB. When it was time to be rewarded, they were told: Thanks, but no thanks…
Other players on the Packer squad now know that playing hurt will only hurt their personal income in the future. The players need to be more concerned about the player than the team, because GB just proved that dedication is not rewarded in GB. They will only put plays on tape that show them playing healthy – they will sit if they are not in perfect condition. It is the smart business decision…
Players and agents talk about this situation a lot – I’m certain that it is a topic of conversation among the current crop of Packers, as well as those rookies that are being drafted this week.
It is bound to affect performance on the field, and the team can’t undo the damage that has already been done.
__________
06 Packers going 8-8 After TT drafted Colledge and Spitz to replace them
07 Packers 13-3 NFC Title game appearance.
1 step back- 2 steps forward.
OK – next thing you will be blaming the 4-12 season because TT drafted Rodgers with the 24th pick. He should have given Sherman some extra guys on offense. Crazy – Those 2 guys would have eaten up most of the salary cap and Riveria wouldnt have lasted the year ( he didnt in Dallas). There is nothing the matter with guys taking the money – the NFL is Not For Long – so get it when you can but a good GM makes the hard decisions when needed.
4-12 was because Sherman was a poor NFL coach and let 4 throw 29 picks ( and even worse coach/GM) which is why TT was brought in and Sherman lost that position. Perhaps the 4-12 season was the fruits of when he was a GM.