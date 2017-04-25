Texans’ Day 3 draft picks will be announced from outer space

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 25, 2017, 10:58 AM EDT

Day Three is the most boring day of the NFL draft, and so the league tries to spice things up by finding unusual ways to announce picks. This year’ they’ve hit on something very unique: Draft picks will be announced from outer space.

Houston is home of the Johnson Space Center, and this year the Texans’ draft picks will be announced from outer space, by astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Currently aboard the Space Station are Commander Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer from the United States, France’s Thomas Pesquet and Russia’s Fyodor Yurchikhin and Oleg Novitskiy. Whitson is on her 535th day in outer space, the longest for any American astronaut ever.

The NFL did not announce which astronauts will announce the picks, but we assume the job will be shared by Whitson and Fischer while Pesquet, Yurchikhin and Novitskiy wonder why Americans care enough about the names of football players being announced that it would rise to the level of something astronauts should be spending their time on.