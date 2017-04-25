Titans pick up Taylor Lewan’s 2018 option

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT

The list of teams picking up their options for a fifth-year on the contract of their 2014 first-round picks continues to grow.

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan is the latest addition. Field Yates of ESPN.com reported the move was made on Tuesday afternoon.

Lewan was the 11th overall pick in 2014 and started six games as a rookie before moving into a full-time role on the first team the next year. He’s started 31-of-32 games over the last two seasons and joins 2016 first-round pick Jack Conklin as anchors on either side of an offensive line that helped the team vault from 25th to 3rd in rushing yards last year.

A long-term extension for Lewan would set the Titans up for more of the same for several years to come and would also clear the way for the team to focus on a new deal for quarterback Marcus Mariota after he completes his third NFL season.