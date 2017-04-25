 Skip to content

Unnamed first-round prospect faces sexual assault allegation in Cleveland

Posted by Mike Florio on April 25, 2017, 10:21 AM EDT
A bizarre story has emerged in Cleveland only two days before the draft.

Via WOIO-TV, a woman has accused an unnamed NFL prospect of sexual assault. The player is expected to be selected in round one. WOIO-TV has decided not to name the prospect, pending the issuance of a police report. WOIO-TV also has emphasized that the player has not yet been charged with a crime.

Here’s where it gets weirder. The story quotes the lawyer for the unnamed player, but still doesn’t name the player. Kevin Spellacy represents the unnamed player, and Spellacy calls the allegation “ludicrous and ridiculous.”

“In my opinion this young lady is an opportunist and it’s actually despicable,” Spellacy said.

Spellacy told WOIO that the unnamed player was never alone with the alleged victim at the Westin Hotel in Cleveland, the site of the alleged incident. Spellacy also said that the unnamed player has three witnesses who claim the unnamed player did nothing wrong. Spellacy said he’s willing to make the player available for an interview with police immediately after the draft.

Why not do it before the draft? Because if the player is interviewed — and if the news get out as to who the player is — a potential La’El Collins situation could emerge. Two years ago, Collins was questioned in connection with a murder. Because he wasn’t cleared from involvement before the draft, he tumbled completely out of the draft, even though he was never accused, arrested, or charged with any crime.

If the unnamed player in this case isn’t cleared before Thursday night, he could tumble even if he’s not guilty.

This makes it incumbent on every agent of every player who isn’t the subject of the investigation to say clearly and loudly and in no uncertain terms that their guy isn’t the guy who is facing this investigation. As to agent who represents a player who was in or around Cleveland on April 9, the date of the alleged incident, there should be a shouting of the player’s non-involvement even more loudly, along with a demand that WOIO disclose the accused player’s name ASAP. With a small, defined universe of players who may be the player facing the accusation, failure to identify the player indirectly defames the other players who it could be, but who it isn’t.

As to the 32 teams, someone unwittingly will be picking a player who brings negative publicity and, potentially, a prosecution and a guilty verdict to town. Thus, they each should be seeking clear assurances from each player they are considering that the player they are considering isn’t the guy who is accused of sexual assault.

Although WOIO has taken steps to keep the player’s name out of it, the mere existence of the story necessarily will pull the player’s name into it. With more than 48 hours to go until the draft begins, it’s inescapable.

Even if the name isn’t leaked to the media (and chances are it will be), the teams definitely will know who it is, When that player slides, so will everyone else.

21 Responses to “Unnamed first-round prospect faces sexual assault allegation in Cleveland”
  1. "All Eyez On Me" in theaters june 16 2017 says: Apr 25, 2017 10:24 AM

    Can we please get the draft over everyday more drama!!!

  2. mysportsrumors says: Apr 25, 2017 10:29 AM

    Cleveland??? hmmm so which Ohio State player starts to free fall?

  3. magebfd says: Apr 25, 2017 10:30 AM

    I like this idea. Reveal all the players’ baggage after they have been selected with close ups of the owners and coaching staff’s faces.

    “Let’s see what’s behind pick number three!! MURDER CHARGES!”

  4. Big Ant TV says: Apr 25, 2017 10:30 AM

    who wants too bet it was garrett
    or just find out who visited the browns the last 1-2 weeks

  5. DawgPound83 says: Apr 25, 2017 10:34 AM

    The fact that the police are allowing the info to not come out should be very telling that they themselves do not believe the accusations.

    “I aint sayin shes’ a golddigger……”

  6. electricboogalo says: Apr 25, 2017 10:36 AM

    The tweeter in chief should not be your role model, kid.

  7. thegronk87 says: Apr 25, 2017 10:38 AM

    Not a problem for NE since we don’t have a first round pick. BB is a genius!!!

  8. joaonmatz says: Apr 25, 2017 10:40 AM

    Props to WOIO-TV.

    In a world filled with out-of-proportion reactions to fake stories, more midia outlets should wait for all the information to be known AND CONFIRMED before leting it loose on the internet

  9. Seprix says: Apr 25, 2017 10:40 AM

    I’m actually more interested in watching the draft now than I already am! A team is going to take a PR hit, but which one? Will the Cowboys/Ravens/Bengals instincts come through, or will a pure team pick up the player? It’ll be interesting to see what happens.

  10. clipper222 says: Apr 25, 2017 10:41 AM

    This has to be a game. This is some Saw movie kind of twist. Instead of making people chose from 32 antidotes with only 1 being poison, its 32 draft prospects, and one has unwanted baggage (that could be b.s. baggage anyway).

  11. silvernblacksabbath says: Apr 25, 2017 10:41 AM

    Just like Marino and Collins falling to the Dolphins.. Put a fake story out there and let said player fall in your lap!

  12. leroyquimby says: Apr 25, 2017 10:41 AM

    This is getting worse every year. I wonder who will have a gas mask video leaked round 1 this year?

  13. ipdaily69 says: Apr 25, 2017 10:41 AM

    Each team is allowed to bring in 30 players for visits.
    Who’s on Cleveland’s visit list?

  14. 250dollarnflowner says: Apr 25, 2017 10:42 AM

    savages

  15. nfella says: Apr 25, 2017 10:42 AM

    Malik Hooker is my wager.

    Lattimore maybe since he is a Cleveland native.

  16. ariani1985 says: Apr 25, 2017 10:43 AM

    Ted Thompson is now salivating for his services!!

  17. sportoficionado says: Apr 25, 2017 10:44 AM

    This is foreshadowing, you just know they will name the player day of the draft, and subsequently ruin a kids draft status–following him as he tumbles down the draft board, cameras capturing each cringe worthy moment. This is despicable work by the media, what ever happend to due process in this country.

  18. stew48 says: Apr 25, 2017 10:48 AM

    Were he my son and not guilty, he would contact each team directly to advise them of the situation, and a lawyer or agent would not be necessary. Just someone who understands English.

  19. harrisonhits2 says: Apr 25, 2017 10:50 AM

    “Not a problem for NE since we don’t have a first round pick.”

    Yes we do actually, its Brandin Cooks.

  20. kcchefs58 says: Apr 25, 2017 10:53 AM

    Yes! More predraft witchhunts! Keep digging for dirt, folks!

  21. mackcarrington says: Apr 25, 2017 10:55 AM

    joaonmatz says:
    Apr 25, 2017 10:40 AM
    Props to WOIO-TV.

    In a world filled with out-of-proportion reactions to fake stories, more midia outlets should wait for all the information to be known AND CONFIRMED before leting it loose on the internet
    ——————–
    WOIO isn’t the one withholding information. it’s the police who haven’t released the report. WOIO is actually tying to obtain the suspects name.

